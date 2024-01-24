Tonopah incorporation effort leaves more questions than answers about police, fire

Tonopah residents are continuing to express their frustrations over what some say is a murky process to incorporate into a city, and questioned the future of police and fire service.

On Monday night, several people affected by a possible incorporation complained to the Tonopah Incorporation Committee. While Tonopah technically had a population of 23 at the 2020 census, some 4,300 people would officially become Tonopah residents if the area were incorporated as a city.

One commissioner, David Maniscalco, who owns Saddle Vista Ranch, said the group is finalizing a map and putting together a feasibility study. Residents had hoped to have both during the meeting on Monday.

While a timeline isn’t yet established, Maniscalco said the group is coming “close” to having a finished map and feasibility study, which will offer more concrete answers.

Keith Kronbrack, who owns a pest control company in the area and has been an outspoken opponent of the incorporation effort, said one of his biggest concerns is about how the city will get fire services.

Tonopah is currently served by the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, which also serves other unincorporated communities like Palo Verde and Buckeye Valley. While fire authorities are typically funded by property taxes in unincorporated areas, individual cities typically have their own funded fire departments.

But if Tonopah incorporates, an island will essentially be created in the middle of the fire district. While the city could choose to still contract with the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, Kronback is concerned that a fire tax would be higher and that Tonopah would lose its two seats on the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority board.

The Tonopah Incorporation Committee has also proposed the city have its own police department, as opposed to being served by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department. But some residents opposed to incorporation argue that would be a new major expense that residents would have to pay for.

Maniscalco said that, if Tonopah incorporates, there will be a transition period where the county will continue to provide services to the new city while it figures out its revenue and public services. Maniscalco also emphasized that the city would get more local control if it were to have its own public services, although Kronback argued that it would have less control if it lost its seats on the board.

Maniscalco cited potential new industrial users coming into Tonopah as one of the main reasons to incorporate. Residents have been particularly critical of Hickman’s Egg Ranch, with residents saying the chickens create dust, draw flies and bring a bad smell to the area. But an incorporated city would be able to prevent those users from coming in, according to the Tonopah Incorporation Committee.

When asked who would set up the initial structure of the government, Maniscalco said the county board of supervisors would appoint seven people temporarily to the government who would then set a date for an election. From when the vote is taken, the city will have a year to figure out aspects like police and fire.

The next steps will include the Tonopah Incorporation Committee putting together the feasibility study, as well as a petition before lining up a possible special election.

