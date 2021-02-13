Tons of bras are marked down to less than $20 right now at Macy's

Isabelle Kagan and Nicole Briese, Reviewed
Update your lingerie drawer for less.
Update your lingerie drawer for less.

Just when we thought the Valentine's Day savings couldn't get any better, Macy's has come through with a bra deal so good, you'll have to see it to believe it. Right now, the department store is offering up a collection of bras for $17.

Yes, you read that right: Through Sunday, February 14, Macy's shoppers can nab a selection of bras priced at $16.99 from brands such as Bali, Playtex, Vanity Fair and more, with discounts totaling up to 70% off their original prices.

One best-selling option on sale is this Bali double support spa closure wireless bra, which normally retails for $40 but has fallen to $12.99 for a savings of 68%. It's available in eight different colors, with sizes ranging from 34B to 44D. This pick has more than 1,400 overwhelmingly positive reviews from shoppers, who praise its soft, comfortable full-coverage fit and supportive feel. "Best bra I've ever worn," raved one happy buyer. It also features front adjustable straps and a stretchy fabric that's designed to move with your body. .

With an array of fits and styles, from no-show T-shirt bras to comfortable, wire-free options, you're sure to find your favorite new undergarment in this sale, so get to shopping! Free shipping is also available on orders of $25 or more, and there's also an extended return window through Sunday, January 31.

Get Bras for $16.99 at Macy's (Save $19.01 to $27.01)

