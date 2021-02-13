Tons of bras are marked down to less than $20 right now at Macy's

Update your lingerie drawer for less.

Just when we thought the Valentine's Day savings couldn't get any better, Macy's has come through with a bra deal so good, you'll have to see it to believe it. Right now, the department store is offering up a collection of bras for $17.

Yes, you read that right: Through Sunday, February 14, Macy's shoppers can nab a selection of bras priced at $16.99 from brands such as Bali, Playtex, Vanity Fair and more, with discounts totaling up to 70% off their original prices.

One best-selling option on sale is this Bali double support spa closure wireless bra, which normally retails for $40 but has fallen to $12.99 for a savings of 68%. It's available in eight different colors, with sizes ranging from 34B to 44D. This pick has more than 1,400 overwhelmingly positive reviews from shoppers, who praise its soft, comfortable full-coverage fit and supportive feel. "Best bra I've ever worn," raved one happy buyer. It also features front adjustable straps and a stretchy fabric that's designed to move with your body. .

With an array of fits and styles, from no-show T-shirt bras to comfortable, wire-free options, you're sure to find your favorite new undergarment in this sale, so get to shopping! Free shipping is also available on orders of $25 or more, and there's also an extended return window through Sunday, January 31.

