Tons of K-Cups are heavily discounted at Bed Bath & Beyond right now

Grab a variety of K-cup flavors from as low as $8.99.

For many of us, a steaming, hot cup of joe is the best way to drag ourselves out of bed in the morning. One of the quickest ways to get your caffeine jolt is by investing in a Keurig machine, which we love for its super-quick brewing. That said, having to buy individual K-Cups can be a hassle—not to mention expensive. To help you amp up your java options and keep your cost per-cup low, Bed, Bath & Beyond is having a major K-Cup sale on 22- to 24-count boxes, with prices as low as $8.99!

For a limited time, you can grab these bundled pods from beloved brands, such as Dunkin', Lavazza and more, for up to 50% off. With sale prices down to just $8.99 for a 22-pack, we’re talking prices as low as $0.41 a cup!

This 22-count box of Dunkin' pumpkin spice-flavored coffee, for instance, is down from $17.99 to $8.99. This pick has a 4.2-star rating from more than 230 Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers, with many praising it for its robust, fall-time flavor.

This donut-flavored coffee will lift your spirits in the morning.

If you're on the hunt for something different, go with this 24-count box of The Original Donut Shop Vanilla Cream Puff Coffee. Once $15.99, it's now $12.79, saving you 20%. Bed Bath & Beyond buyers loved this flavored find for its smooth, but not overly sweet, taste.

There’s tons of other types of K-Cup pods available, depending on your palate. Check out this sale for yourself and find a great deal on your new favorite flavor.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: K-Cups: Grab 22- to 24-count pods from as low as $9