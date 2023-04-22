‘Tons of opportunity’: MBTA hosts job fair to fill hundreds of positions

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is looking to hire hundreds of people to fill a variety of positions.

A recent report showed staffing levels are 20 to 25 percent below what’s required to maintain the system.

“As we’ve all seen in the media, the MBTA has tons of openings,” said MBTA Director of Staffing Gil Alzate. “Professional-level jobs within our environmental groups, lawyers, nurses, medical assistants, accountants, HR folks like myself, but our biggest need is our frontline workforce.”Alzate said they are working to fill hundreds of bus driver positions.

“We are looking for 300 bus operators every year for the next five years,” Alzate said. “There’s tons of opportunity for folks to come on and start a great career at the MBTA.”Alzate said no prior experience is necessary, and the MBTA will pay for all trainings and certifications.”As long as you come to us eager to work, we will hire you, we will pay for your CDL permit, we’ll put you on payroll so you’re sitting in a classroom and getting paid,” said Alzate. “We will pay for all your training, we’ll pay for your licenses and put you on the road to start a great career.”

The MBTA is hosting job fairs for the next several Saturdays.

”It interests me because I like serving people,” said Zachary Gousby, of Taunton. “I wanted to come see what it’s about. I know some people who work for the MBTA and are pretty happy.”

With recent changes in leadership and a drive to improve, recruiters argue now is an exciting time to join the MBTA.

“We’re pumping in new, fresh perspective into the organization,” Alzate said. “We recognize where we’re at and we’re challenging ourselves to do a cultural shift in order for us to move the Commonwealth forward we need to build a better T and that starts with our people.”

Prospective candidates may visit mbta.com/careers for more information on open positions and to learn about the MBTA’s benefits and incentives. Several recruitment fairs are also planned:

· MBTA Recruitment Event:

o In person on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Shore Community College - Lynn Campus, 750 Washington St., Lynn.

· Latino Career Expo:

o In person on May 4 from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Marriott Courtyard Boston Downtown, 275 Tremont St., Boston.

· MBTA Recruitment Event:

o In person on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wonderland Station Parking Lot, 1234 North Shore Road, East Revere.

· National Aviation Academy Career Fair Career Fair:

o In person on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Aviation Academy, 130 Baker Avenue Extension, Concord.

· National Aviation Academy Career Fair Career Fair:

o In person on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Aviation Academy, 130 Baker Avenue Extension, Concord.

