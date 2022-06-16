There are tons of pillows on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021—shop our top picks
There’s no time like Prime Day to upgrade your bedroom and bedding so you sleep even better without breaking the bank. Pillows are essential, but often overlooked, and many of us don't get new pillows often enough (guilty as charged). Fortunately, there are plenty of options on sale today and tomorrow, including a few we love. Just sign into prime to access all the sales. If you're not a prime member yet, don't sweat it—you still have time to in on the savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial. While you're at it, be sure to check out all the other amazing Prime Day savings you can score.
We were excited to find our favorite pillow from Coop Home Goods is discounted for Prime Day. We loved the pillow for its machine washable interior and exterior, as well as its adjustable fill that makes it great for all sleep positions.
These are the best pillow deals you can get for Amazon Prime Day 2021
Coop Home Goods Original Pillow for $47.99 (Save $12): This pillow has a soft and cool-to-the-touch cover that encases an adjustable zippered bag of shredded memory foam fill—so you can tinker the fill level until it’s the pillow of your dreams.
Casper Original Pillow for $44.20 (Save $23.40 with coupon): Casper wasn’t our top overall, it was our favorite down alternative option. Our tester loved its customizable design, which features a cushy outer shell that buffers a firm inner core—aiming to provide support and comfort.
Tuft & Needle Original Pillow for $47.38 (Save $13.50): The Tuft & Needle Original pillow was our favorite solid foam pillow for side sleeping, in particular. It’s extremely supportive without pushing your neck into an uncomfortable position.
Amazon Basics Down Alternative Pillows for Back and Stomach Sleepers for $20.18 (Save $7.15): We didn't love the Amazon Basics pillows—but for just over $10 apiece for two, you can't go wrong if you're looking for something to stuff decorative pillows or take up residence in your guest room.
Viewstar 2-pack for $30.99 (Save $8): Though we haven't tested the Viewstar pillows, Amazon reviewers love them. With more than 20,000 ratings, we don't think you can go wrong—especially when the pack comes with not one, but two down alternative filled pillows.
Zamat Contour Pillow for $33.99 (Save $8): If you're looking for something that's got a contoured shape as opposed to a traditional rectangle, the Zamat pillow could be a great option. Reviewers love it—and some swear they'll never go back to traditional options.
