Tons of retailers have Halloween decorations on sale right now—shop the best offers

Shop can't-miss deals on Halloween decorations, candy and costumes right now.

With just a few weeks left before trick-or-treaters make their rounds, tons of retailers are kicking off spooky season with incredible Halloween sales on candy, costumes and Halloween decorations. If you're planning on celebrating this year, there are plenty of discounts you can shop right now.

Searching for a prize-winning costume? Pick one up for a discount at Spirit Halloween. Meanwhile, stock up on treats at Target with buy one, get one 25% off fun-sized candy with order pickup. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on all the best Halloween deals you can shop right now.

Top 12 Halloween sales you can shop right now

Halloween deals: Save spooky styles for the whole family.

Amazon: Snag markdowns on select interior and exterior Halloween décor.

CVS: Pick up spooky eye shadows and Rimmel cosmetics for buy one, get one 50% off, plus earn CVS rewards points on tons of other Halloween makeup purchases. This week, you can also use code SAVE15 to take $15 off your online order of $70 or more.

Chewy: Shop buy two, get one free costumes for small pets and Halloween accessories for your fish tank and save on select toys and costumes for your furry friends.

Hanna Andersson: Save 50% on Halloween clothes and pajamas for your little ones.

Kohl's: Take home select discounted Halloween pajamas, kids' clothes, décor and more.

Oriental Trading: Save as much as 65% on thousands of Halloween essentials at Oriental Trading's Boo Ya! sale. Snag ghostly decorations starting as just $3.27 and costume pieces for as little as $1.27.

Overstock: Save up to 39% on select halloween décor at Overstock, including throw pillows and inflatable outdoor decorations.

Party City: Pick up clearance costumes and decorations along with accessories, decorations and tableware at Party City. Meanwhile, snag 3 bags of candy for just $12.

Spirit Halloween: Shop spooky styles for the whole family and save as much as 50% on select women's, men's and kid's costumes.

Target: Whether you're looking for Twix bars of Skittles, you can pick up snack-sized candy at buy one, get one 25% off at Target when you use same-day delivery or order pickup. Meanwhile, you can save on everything from pet costumes to party supplies and snag kids' costumes for as little as $15.

Walmart: Stock up on fan-favorite Halloween candy under $10 and shop spooky and sweet kids' costumes for as low as $15.

Wayfair: Browse markdowns on thousands of fun, festive decorations for Halloween. The sale includes discounts on select indoor and outdoor pieces, with clearance items ringing up at up to 60% off.

