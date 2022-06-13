Tony Awards highlights include Jennifer Hudson's EGOT win, Lea Michele and Patti LuPone
Red carpet and show highlights from the 75th Tony Awards in New York City included a number of reunions plus wins for "Company" and "A Strange Loop."
SATURDAY UPDATE: Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion is storming to a projected $386M worldwide cume through Sunday. In its second offshore frame, it added 57 new markets, after releasing early in 15 last session. The international box office cume through Friday is $135M including the new hubs and the holdovers. Through Sunday, it’s estimated to […]
The mood of the crowd at Pine Trails Park was angry but determined, with one speaker urging the crowd not to give up and keep pushing for retorm.
Gucci has made three executive appointments, the Accessories Council reveals its award winners, Hailey Bieber is Tiffany & Co.'s latest face.
The little Bird is finally going to get the love it deserves…
David Gergen served at the White House during the administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton.
Authorities have arrested one of four people wanted in the fatal shooting last month of a student’s grandmother outside a New Orleans high school graduation ceremony that was held at a local university. Brandon Rock, 18, made his first court appearance Saturday. Jail records show he was arrested Friday on counts of manslaughter and illegally carrying a weapon on school property, WVUE-TV reported.
Toby Marlow, the SIX: The Musical co-creator, was among the night’s historic winners during the 2022 Tony Awards held Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall. Marlow took this win during the Tony Awards’ first-hour special, Act One, marking a significant moment for inclusion and diversity on Broadway by becoming the first openly nonbinary composer-lyricist […]
"You have incredible taste, obviously," Jesse Tyler Ferguson joked to husband Justin Mikita from the stage Sunday as he accepted his first-ever Tony Award
Michele wore a black silky cutout Cong Tri gown with diamond stud earrings and hidden heels on the red carpet at the 2022 Tony Awards.
An officer from Ukraine's General Staff is facing disciplinary action and possible criminal prosecution after firing a weapon in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the evening of June 10, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Facebook post on June 11.
Consumer confidence is terrible, but people generally think they’re doing well themselves, leading some to argue the economy isn’t that bad. Don’t believe it.
Just before he played for fans at Nissan Stadium during CMA Music Fest, Keith Urban had a concert for a much smaller audience aboard his tour bus.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, was booed at a Brooklyn Pride parade over recent appointments of two pastors who apologized for past remarks on same-sex marriage.
“If you’re having a coup and summoned everybody, and aim to be anointed as the head of a new illegitimate government, you have to be there,” says historian.
"Teen Mom OG" star Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, welcomed their second child together, revealing she was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia.
Hosts Darren Criss and Julianne Hough "Set The Stage" for an unforgettable night of performances on The Tony Awards: Act One. Stream The Tony Awards: Act One and The 75th Annual Tony Awards now on Paramount+.
Sarah Palin got one step closer this weekend to a return to national politics when she successfully advanced through the crowded statewide primary for the special election for Alaska's lone House seat. ABC News projected Sunday that Palin, who is running as a Republican, made it to the special general race in August along with Nick Begich and Al Gross. In a statement on social media, Palin wrote that she was "looking forward to the special general election so we can highlight our ideas for fixing this country."
“‘You know... you look...’ he began. I winced and prepared myself for a line that he and many other white boys feel the need to deliver. ‘Please don’t say it,’ I thought.”
As well as bringing back the original cast, Jurassic World: Dominion solves a long-running Jurassic Park mystery about where the Barbasol can went.
Cindy Crawford, 55, recreates her iconic 1992 Pepsi ad for charity, and she looks fitter than ever. The model is a fan of boxing to stay fit.