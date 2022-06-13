Tony Awards highlights include Jennifer Hudson's EGOT win, Lea Michele and Patti LuPone

ABC News

Sarah Palin got one step closer this weekend to a return to national politics when she successfully advanced through the crowded statewide primary for the special election for Alaska's lone House seat. ABC News projected Sunday that Palin, who is running as a Republican, made it to the special general race in August along with Nick Begich and Al Gross. In a statement on social media, Palin wrote that she was "looking forward to the special general election so we can highlight our ideas for fixing this country."