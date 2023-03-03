Tony Baird found not guilty on all counts in 2020 shooting death of bystander Jerrie Ross

A dedication to Jerrie Ross stands at the entrance to the community garden at Countryside United Methodist Church. A man charged with her murder was found not guilty of all counts Thursday in Shawnee County District Court.

Jurors on Thursday found a 31-year-old Topeka man not guilty of all counts on charges linked to the 2020 killing of a woman found dead after shots were fired at a nearby vehicle along S.W. Gage Boulevard.

Shawnee County District Judge Bill Ossmann shortly after 3 p.m. read the verdict, which said Tony Reece Dante Baird had been found not guilty of one count each of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, aggravated assault and the criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

The verdict came after about five and a half hours of deliberations by a jury that consisted of 10 men and two women. It drew emotional responses from supporters of Baird and the prosecution.

In the case involved, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Topeka police were dispatched late Aug. 5, 2020, to the site of a shooting outside the Valero gas station, 1161 S.W. Gage Blvd., where officers learned a man had exited a black SUV and shot at a red vehicle that was leaving the gas station.

During a neighborhood canvass, police discovered the 62-year-old Ross dead with a gunshot wound to the neck next to her home at 1190 S.W. Gage, Kagay said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka man found not guilty on all counts in 2020 shooting death of bystander