Tony Bennett dies at 96: Live updates as tributes pour in to iconic singer
Bennet — whose decades-long career drew admirers from Sinatra to Gaga — was 96.
Tony Bennett, the iconic American singer, died Friday in New York according to his longtime publicist. He was 96, just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday.
The cause of death was not immediately known. Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. His last public appearance was in August 2021, when he performed with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall.
As news of Bennett’s death spread, tributes began to pour in from around the world. We are collecting some of the most notable reactions in the blog below.
Bennett through the years
From Sinatra to Gaga, Tony Bennett performed with plenty of other iconic singers during his decades-long career. Below are just some images from the archives.
Lena Horne and Tony Bennett perform on BBC TV circa 1970. (David Redfern/Redferns via Getty Images)
Tony Bennett and Stevie Wonder backstage in Atlanta, in 1982. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Tony Bennett and Billy Joel perform on NBC's "Today" show, in NYC's Rockefeller Plaza in 2006. (Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform at the Montreal Jazz Festival in 2014. (Patrick Beaudry via Getty Images)
Tony Bennett and Liza Minelli perform a duet on the "Oprah Winfrey Show" in Chicago, in 1992. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett appear on an ABC television special that aired in 1977. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney via Getty Images)
"For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business."
— Frank Sinatra
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett during the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on Feb. 8, 2015. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Bennett's last public appearance was 2 years ago — with Lady Gaga
As Variety points out, Tony Bennett's last performance was with Lady Gaga at NYC's Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 — two months before their release of “Love for Sale," which would be his last recording.
Bennett and Gaga were frequent collaborators, winning a Grammy together in 2015.
Tony Bennett performs in Hollywood, Fla., in 2019. (MediaPunch/IPX via AP)
Tony Bennett dies at 96, AP confirms
The Associated Press was among the first news outlets to confirm Bennett's death. Here is how the news service reported it:
Tony Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday. He was 96, just two weeks short of his birthday.
Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett's death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.
The last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create "a hit catalog rather than hit records." He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys — all but two after he reached his 60s — and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.
Bennett didn’t tell his own story when performing; he let the music speak instead — the Gershwins and Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and Jerome Kern. Unlike his friend and mentor Sinatra, he would interpret a song rather than embody it. If his singing and public life lacked the high drama of Sinatra’s, Bennett appealed with an easy, courtly manner and an uncommonly rich and durable voice — “A tenor who sings like a baritone,” he called himself — that made him a master of caressing a ballad or brightening an up-tempo number.
Read more of the AP's obituary on Yahoo News.