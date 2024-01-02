Tony Blackburn details Noel Edmonds kept him going during sepsis battle

What did you miss?

Tony Blackburn has shared how Noel Edmonds helped him during his battle with sepsis after he had a tooth extraction.

In 1973, Edmonds replaced Blackburn on his Breakfast Show after the radio star was axed. But while they were once rivals, the pair later became great friends. And last summer, Edmonds was a great comfort to Blackburn during his tough times in hospital.

Last summer, the BBC radio star spent two months in hospital after he was diagnosed with life threatening sepsis and pneumonia. Now starring on Good Morning Britain, the presenter opened up about his experience and the support he received.

"I had it from a tooth extraction I think, you've got to be really careful," he said. "I remember being rushed to A&E. I had this thing up my nose, oxygen. I said, 'I've got a show in two days!' The doctor said, 'I don't think you are going to make it'."

Seeing his family gathered around his bedside was a "shock". He couldn't resist joking that he thought: "I’ve got to recover from this, they’re not going to get my money yet!" Of the experience, he explained: "It was a bit of a shock I must admit." He added: "My blood was infected, got into the heart, i am quite lucky to be around."

Also, he revealed how the former Deal Or No Deal host Edmonds kept him going in hospital. "Oh Noel! He did," he said of Edmonds helping him. "Because he lives in New Zealand now - he did I’m A Celebrity. I had to have injections every four hours. In New Zealand, it’s a different time. During the night, we would text talking absolute nonsense. He’s a great guy." He added: "He really did help me in hospital."

While they were rivals in their careers, they did become good friends. Fondly, Blackburn looked back at the time when Edmonds showed him around Devon and Cornwall. "He said, 'Let's go out'," he remembered. "He got his helicopter out and we flew around Devon and Cornwall!"

Blackburn has celebrated getting an OBE in the New Year Honours list. He said: "I thought about it for three seconds. Quite a shock. I read the letter and thought, 'God that's wonderful.'" The secret to his success? "Enjoying everything!" He said. "I really enjoyed broadcasting. I love studios. When you’ve got a job you enjoy doing, you are lucky - a lot of people don’t have a job they like."

Having been named in the New Year Honours list, he said: "When I first replied to a New Musical Express advert looking for DJs, back in 1964, I never imagined that nearly 60 years later, I would still be doing something I love so much. To still be in a radio studio a few times a week, being welcomed in to so many listeners' homes, sharing mine and their memories, and playing the music I love is simply wonderful.

"To be recognised for my work in broadcasting in this way is testament to all those I've had the pleasure of working with over the years, on both the BBC and in commercial radio. It really is the best job and to receive this award is the icing on a very lovely cake."

Plus, Blackburn revealed he is planning to DJ at his daughter's wedding after she initially asked him not to. He said: "I'm playing hard to get now. I joked about it, 'I'll do the disco for you.' She said, 'I don't want any cheesy stuff.'" The DJ said he would play YMCA "obviously" and ABBA. "The things that get people on the dance floor," he explained.

