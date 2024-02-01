Tony Blair pens ‘leadership manual he wishes he was given in 1997’

Sir Tony Blair has written the leadership manual he says he wished he was given in 1997, in what will be widely seen as a handbook written for Sir Keir Starmer.

The guide for a “busy, aspiring leader” draws on the former prime minister’s experience, which he describes as being like “the national football coach of a football-crazy nation”, where everyone thinks they can do a better job.

It will be viewed as an aptly timed intervention with Sir Keir in mind as Labour leads in the polls ahead of an expected general election this autumn.

Sir Tony said the “short guide” was not an academic work, nor was it designed to be comprehensive. Rather, it will offer tips to the aspiring leader on the “painful” privilege of power, and the transition from “talking” to “doing” – a pointed observation as Labour seeks to break free of opposition after 14 years and return to government.

He said: “Governing a country is in one sense a little like being the national football coach of a football-crazy nation. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone thinks they can do it and do it better than you.

“The role of leader is a privilege, of course, but a privilege that is painful. The most painful part? To get things done. You arrive in power as the great persuader. You govern as the CEO. Persuasion is about talking. Governing is about doing.

“The good news is that there is a wealth of experience and examples – good and bad – to follow or to learn from. This book is not an academic work or designed to be comprehensive. It’s a short guide to governing for the busy, aspiring leader.”

In a release promoting the book, publishers Hutchinson Heinemann described it as “the manual on political leadership” that Sir Tony “would have wanted back in 1997”, when New Labour swept to power with a landslide victory.

After 18 years in opposition Tony Blair and Gordon Brown suddenly went from arguing a point of view to actually trying to implement it - AFP/Johnny Eggitt

Written in “short, pithy chapters”, the guide will share “the insights he has gained from his personal experience and from observing other world leaders at first hand, both while he was in office and since”, including through setting up his own international think tank, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

In doing so, it will seek to answer “key questions” on how a leader should organise the centre of government, prioritise the right plan, hire the best people and balance short-term wins with long-term change.

A nod to dealing with “unforeseen events” suggests it may touch on Sir Tony’s learning from crises such as the 2005 London bombings.

The guide will also look at the “best way to deal with an obstructive or inert bureaucracy”, attract investment, reform healthcare and education, ensure security for ordinary people, and harness rapidly developing technology.

Publisher Nigel Wilcockson says: “As we watch politicians around the world struggle to engage effectively with the big issues of the day, it’s hard not to call to mind the popular saying, ‘if you don’t know where you’re going, any road will take you there’.

“What our leaders need is clear-eyed, incisive guidance. And that is precisely what Tony Blair provides. In a year when the citizens of so many countries are going to the polls, his book could not be more timely.”

Hutchinson Heinemann will publish the book in physical, ebook and audio editions in the UK in September.

