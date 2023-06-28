Tony Cutler pleads no contest to aggravated assault of minor

Tony Cutler enters the Charlevoix County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 28, to attend his preliminary examination in the 90th District Court regarding two charges for criminal sexual misconduct of a minor.

CHARLEVOIX — Rather than face a criminal trial last week, Tony Cutler, a former schoolteacher and GOP candidate for state representative from Boyne City, pled "no contest" to aggravated assault of a minor in Charlevoix County's 90th Circuit Court.

Cutler was arrested May 10, 2022 surrounding events with a then 16-year-old boy in June and July 2021 and was out on a $20,000 bond with the condition that he had no contact with minors, according to court documents.

He had originally pled not guilty to the charges.

According to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Kit Tholen, the plea of no contest holds the same penalty as a guilty plea and is only agreed to upon certain circumstances.

"The reason he pled no contest is because of a civil suit pending against him," said Tholen.

The victim's family has filed a lawsuit against Cutler as well as Lake Street Pub, the establishment where the assault occurred. The no contest plea allows Cutler the opportunity to defend himself in the civil case.

Cutler now faces up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. His sentencing date has yet to be determined.

During court proceedings last year prior to Cutler's criminal trial — which was scheduled to start last week — several text messages were revealed between him and the victim.

In the messages with the then 16-year-old, Cutler, who was 38 at the time, tells the victim several times that he “feels like a pedo” and acknowledges the inappropriate nature of their communication.

Cutler admitted to being drunk during their text interaction and describes himself in the third person, writing, “Tony is a pedo hitting on (victim’s name) using his drunk as cover.”

Cutler also said the reason he hired the young man to work at the Lake Street Pub was because of his appearance, writing, “I only hired you because of the shorts you wore at the interview lol #RealPedoSpeak lmfao sorry.”

The assault occurred when Cutler grabbed the young man's crotch while he was working as his supervisor at the Lake Street Pub.

When Cutler was arrested, he was acting as the Sault Ste. Marie DDA director. He was terminated from the position upon his incarceration.

