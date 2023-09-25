Tony Cutler sentenced to jail for assault of 16-year-old boy

CHARLEVOIX — Former schoolteacher and GOP candidate for state representative, Tony Cutler, was sentenced to three months in jail on Friday, Sept. 22, for the aggravated assault of a minor.

He had pled "no contest" to the charges in June in Charlevoix County's 90th Circuit Court. The assault occurred when Cutler touched a then 16-year-old boy’s crotch while he was working as his supervisor at the Lake Street Pub in the summer of 2021.

While handing down the sentence last week, Judge George Mertz stated, “What I see, and over a long period of time, is a pattern from you of conduct directed at young men and underaged men. It’s clear to me that you have a proclivity towards young men and underaged men.”

During court proceedings last year, several text messages were revealed between Cutler and the young victim.

In the messages with the 16-year-old, Cutler, who was 38 at the time, told the victim several times that he “feels like a pedo” and acknowledged the inappropriate nature of their communication.

Cutler admitted to being drunk during their text interaction and described himself in the third person, writing, “Tony is a pedo hitting on (victim’s name) using his drunk as cover.”

Cutler also said the reason he hired the young man to work at the Lake Street Pub was because of his appearance, writing, “I only hired you because of the shorts you wore at the interview lol #RealPedoSpeak lmfao sorry.”

Charlevoix Prosecuting Attorney Kit Tholen praised the bravery of the young victim in coming forward.

“As often occurs in sexual assault cases, it took an exceptional amount of courage for the victim in this case to report what had happened. As also often occurs, once that initial person came forward, there were others who found the strength to speak up," said Tholen. "An investigation revealed several other young men who had met Cutler through his work as a teacher, umpire, or supervisor and reported inappropriate sexual advances or inappropriate sexual behavior. This case has therefore brought light to an aspect of Cutler’s life that he kept secret. For that, and the closure that this sentencing brings, we all have the victim to thank."

When Cutler was arrested May 10, 2022, he was acting as the Sault Ste. Marie DDA director, a role he was subsequently terminated from. After his initial arrest, he was free on a $20,000 bond with the condition that he had no contact with minors.

The victim’s family has also filed a civil suit against Cutler. He will be serving his time at the Charlevoix County Jail.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Tony Cutler was sentenced to jail