Tony Cutler to stand trial for criminal sexual conduct

Tony Cutler enters the Charlevoix County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 28, to attend his preliminary examination in the 90th District Court regarding two charges for criminal sexual misconduct of a minor.

CHARLEVOIX — Tony Cutler, former Sault Ste. Marie DDA director, teacher and local political candidate, is headed to trial in Charlevoix County Circuit Court for his alleged inappropriate behavior with an underaged boy.

In a written decision obtained by the Courier this week, Charlevoix County’s 90th District Court Judge Angela Lasher concluded that probable cause had been established that two offenses of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were committed by Cutler.

Unless a plea deal is reached, a trial date will most likely be set within the next few months, according to officials from Circuit Court Judge Roy C. Hayes III's office.

Cutler was arrested May 10 surrounding events with a then-16-year-old boy in June and July 2021 and is currently out on a $20,000 bond with the condition that he has no contact with minors, according to court documents.

Judge Lasher’s decision comes nearly a month after a preliminary examination was held on June 28 to determine whether enough evidence existed to send the case to trial. At the time, the alleged victim testified to being the recipient of Cutler’s inappropriate text messages and being made to feel uncomfortable by comments Cutler made at their place of work — Boyne City’s Lake Street Pub — and while speaking to Cutler on the phone. A situation was also described in the kitchen at the Lake Street Pub in which Cutler’s hand “grazed” below the belt of the victim twice within a short period of time.

The decision this week fell short of the recommendation from Special Prosecuting Attorney James Linderman that Cutler be charged with two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of assault with intent to commit sexual conduct and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony offense in Michigan with a maximum 15-year prison sentence and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is a misdemeanor with the possible statutory punishment for a conviction that includes up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $500, according to michigancriminallawyer.com.

90th District Court Judge Angela Lasher

In explanation of her conclusion, Lasher said that all of the necessary aggravating factors required for second degree criminal sexual conduct hadn't been met. She wrote that “probable cause has been established that two separate acts of sexual contact occurred” during the incident in the kitchen and “that the acts were accomplished with force or coercion ... by surprising the victim and touching (him), the defendant was able to accomplish the act without regard to the victim’s wishes.”

However, she did not find that a personal injury had been demonstrated according to case law, and concluded in her analysis, “(the victim) testified that he was initially uncomfortable, then had fear, anxiety, cried and became quick to anger. While these are real and serious emotions, this court must follow the decisions and definitions developed by case law and finds that mental anguish has not been sufficiently demonstrated by the prosecution.”

In addition, Lasher wrote she was “not persuaded” by the prosecution’s argument that “a computer was used to accomplish the actual perpetration of the alleged criminal sexual conduct,” via the text messages that occurred between the minor and the defendant.

