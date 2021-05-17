Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur welcome baby daughter

"CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil and MSNBC anchor Katy Tur welcomed their second child together on Thursday, May 13. Their daughter's name is Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil, the couple announced.

Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil was born on May 13. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old Teddy. / Credit: Marika Gerrard
Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil was born on May 13. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old Teddy. / Credit: Marika Gerrard

Dokoupil and Tur, who wed in October 2017, are already parents to 2-year-old Teddy. Dokoupil also has an 11-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

"After nearly 24 hours of labor, Eloise was here. She weighs 6 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair, and is rarely quiet. She fits right in. Big brother Teddy loves her already and can't wait to introduce her to their big brother and sister. We're all looking forward to a full and crazy house this summer," Dokoupil and Tur said in a statement.

"The contractions started the night before after a bowl of spicy noodle soup. Though mom was screaming by dawn, dad was convinced it was the takeout. When mom got into the car without him and starting pounding the horn, dad finally ran out, forgetting half the hospital supplies. At the hospital, mom doubled over and told the first person she saw that she wanted an epidural," the couple said. "Dad put a hand on her back and tried to remind her that she hadn't wanted the epidural yesterday. Mom brushed his hand away. She pointed out that she wasn't in labor yesterday. Dad tried again and was shushed by a wise nurse who said, 'We want you to go home in one piece.'"

Tur announced her pregnancy on air in January. "Tony and I are expecting a baby girl this May," she told MSNBC viewers. "Her two older brothers and her older sister are all very excited, as are mom and dad."

As the news was announced Dokoupil shared a photo of Tur, whose baby bump was visible. "Visual confirmation," he tweeted.

