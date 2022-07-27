Tony Dow, known for 'Leave it to Beaver' television series, dies at 77
Actor Tony Dow has died at age 77 after a battle with cancer.
Actor Tony Dow has died at age 77 after a battle with cancer.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took a trip to Kentucky while Bloom filmed a new movie. The "Fireworks" singer documented their time in the state earlier this year, sharing snapshots from various activities like trips to Walmart and painting sessions. Perry posted seven photos and three videos ...
The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County has scorched over 17,000 acres and prompted the evacuation of more than 6,000 people.
HSN is exploding with massive markdowns on Bissel, Samsung, Roku and more!
Bindi Irwin celebrated her 24th birthday and her mom, Terri Irwin, posted a throwback photo of her late husband, Steve Irwin, to commemorate the occasion.
Select the pieces that will add function and personality to your dorm bathroom, so you can get to all of the other things that make college fun.
Brittany Mahomes is sharing teachers’ classroom wish lists with her more than 270,000 Twitter and 1.1 million Instagram followers.
Some products are open-box, some are pre-owned and all are guaranteed. What a way to save!
Sources say that The View‘s unofficial permanent host, Alyssa Farrah Griffin, was hired because she wasn’t another Meghan McCain.
Some social media users mistook the postponement for cancellation and claimed refunds were not available. Claims to that effect are false.
The crash shut down the interstate for several hours.
Editor’s note: Deadline originally posted this tribute on July 26 after Tony Dow’s family erroneously announced his death. The actor died Wednesday in hospice care. Jerry Mathers is paying tribute to his Leave It to Beaver co-star, remembering Tony Dow as “not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well.” Hollywood […]
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are reportedly arguing over a prospective rematch. UFC boss Dana White is against the entire thing.
If you prefer to plan out for the future rather than than take your chances in the maelstrom of germs and overpriced trips, there are some changes coming to Disney World that you may want to be aware of before you secure any bookings for a future trip. If you're thinking about a Disney vacation for 2024, you may want to be aware that there will be quite a few closures that could keep you from some much-deserved pool time. According to Disney Food Blog, there are a few hotel pools that will be unavailable in 2024 as they will be undergoing renovation.
Carrie Underwood donned a dramatic gown for her performance at the "Opry Loves the 90s" event that celebrates a integral decade of music.
Mike Pence and Donald Trump gave speeches on the same night that showed their differing attitudes to their 2020 presidential election loss.
An alumnus is being arraigned on Wednesday for the murder of Jay Lee — a Mississippi college student who frequently dressed in women's clothing.
Perfect for disco night.
The trade comes just before Congress is set to pass the $54 billion "CHIPS-plus" bill, which would invest in US chip manufacturing and research.
What would you do if you arrived to your Airbnb booking and realized it was abandoned?
Along with anti-trans comments directed at trans athletes, Trump said, if he coached a women's basketball team, he would ask LeBron James to transition.