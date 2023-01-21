Tony Dungy Comments About Damar Hamlin At March For Life

Associated Press

Two-time Daytona 500 champion Matt Kenseth and three others will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night. The 50-year-old Kenseth, who drove 18 full seasons on the NASCAR circuit before retiring in 2020 with 39 Cup victories and 20 poles, highlights a class that also includes longtime driver Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine. Mike Helton will be inducted as the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport.