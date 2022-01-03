Tony Dungy says Antonio Brown shouldn't get another shot in NFL 'until he gets some help'

Tony Dungy isn't one to offer harsh words often, but the former Colts coach has not been afraid to speak his mind on Antonio Brown in the past.

On Sunday night, after one of the craziest moments of Brown's career, Dungy took a softer tone.

"I've said this in the past: I feel sorry for Antonio Brown," he said on Football Night in America. "He's talented, but he needs help. In the NFL, we're not doing him any favors if we keep signing him and keep rewarding this kind of behavior. Don't sign him until he gets some help."

Brown took off his shirt and left the field during the middle of the Buccaneers' game against the Jets on Sunday. After the game, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown was “no longer a Buc.”

