Tony Evers spending $50 million in federal funds to boost police forces, clear court backlogs

Gov. Tony Evers is sending another $50 million in federal funds to police forces and courthouses across the state to boost law enforcement and crime prevention programs, and to clear a backlog of criminal cases created by the coronavirus pandemic, with the bulk of the spending in Milwaukee.

Evers announced the spending plan on the steps of the Milwaukee County Courthouse, which will receive $14 million alone to extend hours and expand staffing to help resolve the outstanding cases with a goal of clearing 100 more cases per week.

Statewide, local and county law enforcement agencies will receive grants totaling $19 million through a formula that relies on population and levels of violent crime. The Milwaukee Police Department will receive the largest amount at $3 million.

"Violence is not a foregone conclusion. It is not inevitable. There are more things we can do," Evers said. "And this is another public health crisis that deserves our actions. That work continues here today."

The new round of funding brings the total amount of federal dollars Evers has pushed to public safety efforts to $100 million, with an earlier round of $45 million announced in October.

The Democratic governor's plan comes as he runs for reelection against Republican candidates who have made rising crime in Milwaukee a chief argument against giving Evers a second term. It is announced three weeks after Evers received heavy criticism after citing a "busy schedule" in a TV interview when asked when he last met with the family of a homicide victim from Milwaukee.

Homicides and violent crime spiked in Milwaukee over the last two years as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted daily life, including through school closures and layoffs.

In 2020, the city experienced 190 homicides, almost doubling the figure from 2019 and smashing a record set in 1991 by 15%. The surge came after homicides in the city declined 34% from 2015 through 2019, when 97 homicides were reported.

The pattern of fatal violence in Milwaukee is present across the country. From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. saw a 29% rise in homicides, the largest jump from one year to the next since at least 1960, a New York Times analysis found.

Money for Milwaukee to modify roadways

Evers said Tuesday that Milwaukee would also receive an additional $3.5 million to modify roadways to improve the safety of pedestrians and drivers while reckless driving continues to plague its streets.

Milwaukee County set a record with 107 fatal crashes in 2020. Seventy-eight occurred in the city of Milwaukee. That was followed by 87 fatal crashes countywide and 66 in the city in 2021, according to police records.

In one year, a Milwaukee Police Department unit focused on traffic safety issued more than 20,000 tickets and more than half were for speeding, according to the police department.

The new round of federal funding will be used to clear backlogs of criminal cases across the state, including by spending $5.5 million in the State Public Defender's Office to establish traveling teams of attorneys to provide assistance and $5.7 million to fill prosecutor positions. Another $5 million will be spent in the State Crime Lab to train firearm examiners and outsource testing of evidence in cases involving controlled substances and DNA.

The largest amount of funding will go to Milwaukee County, where pandemic-related delays in court proceedings and county jail staffing has created an unsustainable backlog of cases.

"As our courts recovered throughout much of the last two years, we also had delays when staff, jurors, witnesses, victims and litigants became exposed or ill with COVID-19 and like every other business, we have also seen a record number of retirements and hiring delays. The perfect storm, no doubt," Milwaukee County Chief Judge Mary Triggiano said. "These significantly affected every critical area needed for us to mete out effective justice strategies, and reduce our caseload in any meaningful way."

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler praised the plan in a statement, saying the funding "will help the Milwaukee County justice system implement a broad-based plan to address a number of complex issues created by the pandemic."

"This is a great example of the different branches of government working together at the state and local level to address problems that none of us could address as effectively working alone," she said.

Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul also took aim at the Republican-controlled Legislature for not putting more money into a funding stream for county and city departments, like police forces.

"There is a (state) surplus of nearly $4 billion and now is the time to make these critical investments in public safety. They've said that they are done for this session. I think they need to come back and put some of those resources to work," Kaul said.

Aides to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately have a reaction to Kaul's comments.

Vanessa Swales of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

