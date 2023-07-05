Tony Evers uses veto powers to extend annual increases for public schools for the next four centuries

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers holds biennial budget after signing it under the watchful eyes of Hunter Vigue, 10, center and his brother Otto, 7, right, at the State Capitol in Madison on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The youth were among a large group that joined the governor during his press conference.

MADISON – Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a former public school educator, used his broad partial veto authority this week while taking action on the next two-year state budget to increase funding for public schools for the next four centuries.

The surprise move will ensure districts' state-imposed limits on how much revenue they are allowed to raise will be increased by $325 per student each year until 2425, creating a permanent annual stream of new revenue for public schools and potentially curbing a key debate between Democrats and Republicans during each state budget-writing cycle.

Evers told reporters at a press conference in the Wisconsin State Capitol on Wednesday his action would "provide school districts with predictable long-term increases for the foreseeable future."

Evers also vetoed the majority of the centerpiece of Republican lawmakers' budget plan: a $3.5 billion tax cut that focused relief for the state's wealthiest residents. Instead, the reshaped budget will provide $175 million in tax relief and won't condense the state's four income tax brackets into three as Republicans proposed, according to the governor.

The GOP plan to reduce income tax rates for the bottom two income brackets was preserved by Evers' vetoes but the Republicans' changes to the top two brackets were vetoed.

Evers also told reporters on Wednesday he vetoed a plan from Republican lawmakers to eliminate 188 positions within the University of Wisconsin System focused on diversity, equity and inclusion programs, but maintained the $32 million cut in funding that was paired with the staffing reduction.

Republican legislative leaders did not immediately say whether they would try to override Evers' budget action.

Not included in the state budget are more than 500 proposed funding items from Evers, which Republicans stripped from the budget in May.

Items removed from the budget include the creation of a paid family leave program, expanding Medicaid, extending pandemic-era funds for childcare programs, legalizing marijuana, adding mental health programs in schools and several measures aimed at addressing PFAS contamination, though a historic $125 million to clean up PFAS contamination across the state was included in the budget passed Thursday.

Under the budget plan, Wisconsin schools would receive about $1 billion in additional revenue over the next two years alone through a mix of new funding and property tax increases as part of lawmakers' budget action and a separate agreement between Evers and GOP lawmakers on local government funding.

Lawmakers agreed to include in the state budget an additional $778.5 million in state funding while also allowing school districts to raise the rest through property tax increases. Included in the plan is $534.3 million more in general school aids and an increase of $650 per student in state-imposed limits on how much revenue schools are allowed to raise over the two years of the state budget. Evers' action makes that increase permanent.

The percentage of special education costs covered by the state also would increase to 33.3% from 30% under current law.

The budget plan approved by the Assembly also approved pay raises for state workers and UW System employees. Wages will increase 4% this July and another 2% next July.

Employees in the state's prison system would also see a $33 per hour minimum rate, with increased pay progression rates and incentives for roles that are often empty.

The spending plan also includes $2 million to help pay for costs associated with the Green Bay Packers hosting the National Football League draft in 2025.

Lawmakers also approved a 2% increase for transit funding in the budget. The increase came paired with a proposal to move funding for buses and other mass transit systems from the state’s transportation fund to the general purpose fund, the state’s largest pool of funding used for a wide array of government services.

This story will be updated.

Molly Beck and Jessie Opoien can be reached at molly.beck@jrn.com and jessie.opoien@jrn.com.

