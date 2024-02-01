Tony Hawk visits Ohio skatepark designed by his father

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk paid a visit to an Ohio skatepark this week.

Hawk visited Dodge Skatepark in west Columbus on Tuesday, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

>> Elsa’s issues statement on lawsuit over proposed Sheetz gas station

The park was designed by Frank Hawk, Tony’s father, nearly 35 years ago and got a major facelift last year.

Dodge Skatepark holds historical significance as well, as it was the first public skatepark in Columbus where skateboarding was once outlawed in most public places, WBNS reported.

In a social media post, Hawk said it was “inspiring to hear from skaters that grew up” there.

>> He was found dead 8 years ago in Ohio; New digital images released in hopes of identifying this man

“In some ways, it is the only [literal] concrete legacy of my father’s impact on skateboarding; he knew us skaters as creative misfits that just needed a sense of community to thrive into our adult lives,” he wrote.

Hawk was in the area to speak at Ohio University, WBNS reported.