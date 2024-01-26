Tony Luke's owners hear sentence for 10-year tax scheme

PHILADELPHIA – The father-and-son owners of an iconic cheesesteak restaurant are going to prison for cooking their books.

A federal judge has given 20-month terms to the operators of Tony Luke’s - Anthony Lucidonio Sr., 84, and Nicholas Lucidonio, 57.

The Lucidonios, both South Jersey residents, allegedly hid more than $8 million in cash receipts from the IRS from 2006 to 2016, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.

As part of their scheme, they also paid employees of the South Philadelphia cheesesteak shop partially in cash. The Lucidonios did not withhold federal taxes for the workers or pay the company’s share to the IRS, the statement said.

It said the scheme caused a loss to the United States of $1.3 million.

“For a decade, these successful restaurateurs boldly cooked the books, cheating the government and honest taxpayers alike,” said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero.

The case's outcome shows "tax fraud is a crime with some pretty high stakes," she said.

The Lucidonios admitted guilt in May 2022 to conspiring to evade taxes at their Oregon Avenue business.

U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh also ordered both men to serve three years of supervised release. He sentenced the Lucidonios in Philadelphia federal court on Thursday, Jan. 25.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: U.S. Attorney: Owners of Tony Luke's 'boldly cooked the books'