Tony O's Supermarket launches post-fire remodel

Dec. 22—NORTH KINGSVILLE — The fire-damaged Tony O's Supermarket has been gutted and renovated, and the popular market opened Thursday into a remade space.

"It's a brand-new store, said Tony Orlando, a third-generation grocer, who has owned Orlando's for 24 years. "It's completely redone — shelving, dairy case, deli, freezers, floors, paint — everything."

Last September, a fire started at PJ's Bargain Bins, next door to Tony O's, 6277 S. Main St., North Kingsville.

PJ's and the Dollar General store were heavily damaged.

Tony O's suffered smoke damage and has been closed for remodeling ever since — until Thursday's grand reopening.

"It looks great; it's beautiful," said Melissa Rice, a shopper from North Kingsville. "I'm here to buy a beef tenderloin."

Orlando said shoppers like Rice make him happy.

"We want people to buy," he said. "We sell only choice and prime meat and at a good price."

Jodee Smith, a shopper from Kingsville, said she's elated that Tony O's has reopened.

"I only buy his meat," she said.

Tony O's Supermarket is the oldest and longest-running independent supermarket in Ashtabula County, Orlando said.

At 4 years old, Orlando began helping his father in the store by sweeping floors and carrying out groceries.

At age 7, he was running the registers and making change, and by age 13 he was cutting meat.

"It was expected to help the family out," he said. "By growing up in the business, I was an expert meat cutter at a young age."

Using his grocery background, plus his passion for making available high-quality food for less money, Orlando has created his niche for success in the community.

"We're still a family business and we are proud of that," he said. "We need people to continue to shop local."

Tony O's Supermarket has customers who come from as far away as Painesville, Mentor and western Pennsylvania just to load their carts with deals, especially the meat deals.

Orlando has only experienced meat cutters on staff, who custom-cut all of the supermarket's meat.

Ellen Kolman of Ashtabula said she's been shopping at Tony O's for 20 years.

"We travel from Ashtabula because Tony has the best meat and deli," she said. "We support local, support Tony."

Orlando's offers many homemade foods and breads in their deli and bakery and catering.

Besides the baked beans and homemade salads in Tony O's deli, another popular item is the made-from-scratch pepperoni rolls.

Another ingredient to Tony O's success is his wonderful staff, he said, noting his deli workers came in five days in a row to get the deli to shine for the grand reopening and offer a large selection of homemade food.

"In today's economy, people are looking for real value for their families, and we have them here," Orlando said. "Come in, I am very proud of my store and what we do, because we do it very well."