Tony Pitt Just Bought 9.5% More Shares In 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Tony Pitt, a 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) insider, recently shelled out AU$93k to buy stock, at AU$0.93 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 9.5%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

360 Capital REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Tony Pitt is the biggest insider purchase of 360 Capital REIT shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.93). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months 360 Capital REIT insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does 360 Capital REIT Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, 360 Capital REIT insiders have about 2.8% of the stock, worth approximately AU$3.6m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 360 Capital REIT Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that 360 Capital REIT insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with 360 Capital REIT and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

