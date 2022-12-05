What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
Tony Romo and Jim Nantz work in the CBS broadcast booth
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making."

"Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."

"One win away from another 10-win season - they could get it today," play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz added.

Of course, they didn't get it Sunday, falling to 9-3 as the Buffalo Bills moved into position for the AFC's first-round bye.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tony Romo talked Chiefs' dynasty during Kansas City's loss to Bengals

