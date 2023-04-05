Tony Shalhoub on "Monk" Sequel for Peacock
Tony Shalhoub discusses reprising his role of Adrian Monk for Peacock's upcoming sequel film.
Tony Shalhoub discusses reprising his role of Adrian Monk for Peacock's upcoming sequel film.
Disneyland honored 100-year-old fan Dee Kolafa with theme-park rides, a meeting with Mickey Mouse, and more.
After its $71.5 million global opening, Paramount's big-budget film illustrates the challenges of the theatrical business's new normal
Record high imports of crude oil from Russia in fiscal 2022-23 helped India's refiners boost exports of diesel and jet fuel to Europe as the continent shunned Russian products, preliminary ship-tracking data from Kpler and Vortexa showed. Access to cheap Russian crude has boosted output and profits at Indian refineries, enabling them to export refined products competitively to Europe and take bigger market share. Europe typically imported an average of 154,000 barrels per day (bpd) of diesel and jet fuel from India before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The 2008 text messages to Kyra Phillips warned that "crossed the line" and "you're going to pay for it," Variety reported, citing anonymous sources.
Regular visitors to the US will no doubt be familiar with the emergence in recent years of a sneaky fee waiting to turn what seemed like an affordable hotel stay into something considerably costlier.
This is a super safe mock draft simulation for the Steelers.
Avril Lavigne was seen cozying up to Tyga as they enjoyed a bike ride on April 2. Learn about their Malibu outing.
"It's never too late to celebrate me if you ask me," Cherelle wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday
Keri Russell’s new Netflix series is called The Diplomat, but it seems there’s more than one diplomat in this household. The streamer has released a trailer for the political drama — which you can watch above — with Russell (The Americans) starring as Kate Wyler, the newly named U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. In […]
Wright started 17 of 34 games for the Commodores, finishing third on the team in scoring and second in assists and rebounds.
The most-awarded artist in CMT history went home empty handed this year. Carrie Underwood walked the red carpet in silver shorts and a matching top.
Turner has been candid about recovering from an eating disorder
The limited docuseries premieres on Tuesday, April 25.
"I felt this cool sensation crawling up my shirt" before spotting the snake, the pilot tells the BBC.
Aisha Tyler is reflecting on her time on Friends almost 20 years after her character Charlie Wheeler became a recurring character on the popular sitcom. The actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her experience joining the NBC series and how the cast was kind and welcoming, even though she was “petrified.” “My knees were knocking. […]
As Alex Murdaugh begins serving two consecutive life sentences, all of his alleged accomplices are now currently out of jail, Here's what's next.
Who can forget FAU, Fairleigh Dickinson over Purdue or Markquis Nowell taking over Madison Square Garden? Those are the moments that we'll remember.
A seaside adventure awaits, with adorable seals, charming cottages, and delicious wine.
The Iron Man actor posted a video montage to Instagram on Tuesday highlighting some key moments from his life, which included special memories with his kids and a nod to his wife of 17 years
On "The Howard Stern Show," Shields said the son of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Onassis stopped talking to her after the incident.