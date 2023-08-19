Tony Stewart Racing Driver Dies in Alleged Road Rage Incident

Indiana State Police are continuing their investigation into an apparent road rage incident that claimed the life of Tony Stewart Racing TQ Midget driver Ashlea Albertson.

Albertson, 24, was a passenger in a GMC Terrain Friday about 11:30 a.m. on I-65 in Jackson County just south of Seymour, Indiana, when a man driving a Malibu pulled alongside the Terrain. Authorities say video recorded by a person in another vehicle in the area shows both drivers began driving faster, refusing to let each other pass. When the driver of the Malibu changed lanes into the Terrain’s path, the SUV driver lost control of his vehicle, causing the two to collide, according to ISP.

Albertson was ejected from the Terrian when it rolled over. The Malibu left the interstate and stopped in a field.



Albertson was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital where the Greenfield, Indiana, resident died. The two drivers and a juvenile passenger in the Malibu were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were given blood tests. The toxicology results are pending. After ISP completes its investigation, its findings will be given to the Jackson County prosecutor’s office to determine if charges will be filed.

Today, I lost a teammate. @AshDogRacing had an infectious personality and could light up any room. She was a great race car driver that was involved in a road rage accident and lost her life. In the past, I’ve also gotten caught up in road rage. I hope that we can honor Ashlea by… pic.twitter.com/mnvPYeujWf — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) August 19, 2023

In a social media post, Stewart said he had lost a teammate that had “an infectious personality and could light up any room.”

“She was a great race car driver that was involved in a road rage accident and lost her life,” Stewart wrote in the social media post. “In the past, I’ve also gotten caught up in road rage. I hope that we can honor Ashlea by controlling what we can control on the highway. Losing her is a sobering reminder of how precious life is.”

Todd Albertson posted an emotional video on his daughter’s Facebook page after learning of her death.

“This is one of the hardest posts that I could possibly make, but I have no words to put it out other than making a video to share with everybody who loved her and that she loved in return,” Albertson says tearfully. “I want to thank you from my family, from myself, for making her feel like she was the best racer out there each and every time that she took the track.

“We appreciate you. We love you. I’m sorry to inform you this way, but it’s only fair that everybody knows and there be no speculation moving forward.

“She was a good kid, a better person. She just loved racing, she loved the community and you all have done so much for her. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Please keep my family, her fiancé, and everybody that is going through this time in your thoughts and prayers.

“Those of you who go to the track this weekend and enjoy racing, please know that’s all she ever wanted to do was put on a show … and be loved and respected by each and everyone of you that followed her. … Enjoy life and every moment that it is. It’s precious. We never know when our time is.”

Albertson’s and Jacob Kelly’s wedding was scheduled for March 23, 2024.

