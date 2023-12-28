Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl reunites Ft. Bliss, OSU brothers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In what has become a much anticipated Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl this year, we found a unique story with the Caufield brothers.

Brandon Caufield, 27, is a U.S. Army Sergeant at Fort Bliss, while his younger brother Bryce Caufield, 21, is a tight end at Oregon State University (OSU).

In the almost 10 years that Sgt. Caufield has been in service with the Army, the Caufield brothers rarely have had the opportunity to see each other. Learning that the OSU Beavers were coming to play in the Sun Bowl came as a pleasant surprise.

“I’m ecstatic, the first thing I knew is El Paso, that’s where my brother lives. So, I just knew I’d be able to get to see him. Like I said, there’s not many opportunities that I do get to see him. So definitely going to take advantage of it when I’m here,” said Caufield.

“And then when he told me he was coming here, the timing was great because I just got back from school and I’m on leave right now, so I’m local. Most of the times I wouldn’t be able to make it, but dominoes just fell together and made it happen,” said Sgt. Caufield.

The Caufield brothers have been a source of pride for their family with each of their successes. Sgt. Caufield is the first in the family to serve in the military, while Bryce is the first NCAA Division 1 athlete in the family.

With this reunion set to be uniquely special, Caufield arrived just in time for the holidays.

“He got here on Christmas night and pretty much called me as soon as he got here and I went, picked him up, and it was like a kind of a Christmas present to both of us, because he was traveling, and I was home waiting for him to get here. So, it was kind of better than any gift we could have got,” said Sgt. Caufield.

The Caufield brothers have always had a competitive spirit with each other even to this day. Arguing over who would win in a 100-meter sprint today, they recalled what their brotherhood dynamic was like.

“He kind of holds a grudge about me being seven years older and kind of taking advantage of my size,” said Sgt. Caufield.

“Yeah, he’s a little bit of a bully, but I mean, I grew up with him just like I said, he makes me stronger. So, I mean, I wouldn’t be at the spot I am right now if it wasn’t for him,” said Caufield.

The whole Caufield family will also be reuniting in the coming days as the brothers’ parents and sister will come to El Paso to watch the game.

