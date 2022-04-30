Tony Vitello: Lid came off Tennessee baseball offense in 'extreme fashion'
Tennessee baseball scored 15 runs in two innings to come back and beat Auburn 17-4.
Tennessee baseball scored 15 runs in two innings to come back and beat Auburn 17-4.
Here's how you can watch the college baseball series between the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers from April 29 to May 1, 2022.
No. 1 Tennessee (38-3, 17-1 SEC) hosts No. 21 Auburn (30-12, 11-7) in a weekend series starting Friday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network).
Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher at James Madison University, has died at the age of 20. JMU's president and athletics director described her as a "high-achieving member” of the softball team.
The quickest knockout in PFL heavyweight history (25 seconds) played out Thursday in Arlington, Texas.
MLB issued its largest domestic violence or sexual assault suspension to date.
Did the Vikings make the right choice?
Vikings fans are not happy with this trade.
A hang-up over money seems to have scuttled a Mayfield trade to the Panthers. What is next for the Browns and their former first overall pick with Carolina out of the QB market?
No one is suffering more from Adalberto Mondesi’s latest injury than Mondesi, whose infinite potential seems in jeopardy of never being fulfilled.
Browns add three picks in exchange for #44 to help the Texans jump the Ravens for a WR. Cleveland's picks are updated here as well:
As the Mets and Cardinals brawled on Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis, Pete Alonso was dragged down from behind by Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp.
Big, if true! #GoBlue
The @TheChiefsWire staff provides their reactions and grades for the #Chiefs' selection of WMU WR Skyy Moore.
Major League Baseball's decision to suspend pitcher Trevor Bauer could free up funds that would allow the Dodgers to improve the team.
Reds rookie reliever Alexis Diaz has pitched in the big leagues for less than a month, but he already leads the Majors in one category.
The Commanders traded back in the NFL Draft's first round on Thursday with the New Orleans Saints to pick up extra picks
There's nothing like a Curry family celebration, especially after a series-clinching win.
Here are the Relative Athletic Scores for the three draft picks Seattle has made tonight.
Top 32 players still on the board heading into Day 2
Joel Embiid suffered what turned out to be a pretty serious injury in Game 6 vs. the Raptors - something Toronto fans were way too happy about in the moment. By Adam Hermann