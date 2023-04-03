Tony Watson, investment manager known as the ‘scourge of the Fat Cats’ – obituary

Tony Watson

Tony Watson, who has died aged 77, was a high-principled City investment manager who took a dim view of weak corporate governance and bloated executive pay.

It was as chief executive from 2002 to 2006 of Hermes, which managed £40 billion of pension funds for British Telecom and the Post Office, that Watson made his mark as “the scourge of the fat cats” – disguising the combative style of the London Irish scrum-half he had once been behind a soft Ulster accent and a jovial manner.

“You don’t need a Ferrari, a yacht and all that stuff,” he declared, having pushed the Prudential assurance company to scrap an over-lavish bonus scheme and agitated for boardroom change in several other major companies. He also criticised investment banks for the quality and independence of their company research.

In 2009 Watson was asked to join the board of the bailed-out Lloyds Banking Group as one of two appointees of UK Financial Investments, the entity created to manage the Treasury’s 43 per cent holding in Lloyds as well as its stakes in RBS and other collapsed lenders.

Offered a back-channel to a senior Treasury official, however, Watson bridled: “I’m on the board to represent not just 43 per cent but 100 per cent… I can’t possibly have a special line to you.”

He was senior independent director of Lloyds from 2012 to 2017, when the sale of UKFI’s shares back into the private sector was completed.

Tony Watson with his wife Janey

Anthony Watson was born in Belfast at five to midnight on April Fools Day 1945, though his mother chose to register his date of birth as April 2. His father Andrew, son of a curator of the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, came to Northern Ireland as a wartime naval officer and was later a tanker captain; his mother Harriet, née Hewardine, was a Belfast girl.

Educated at Campbell College – to which he felt he “owed everything” – Tony went on to study Economics at Queen’s University, Belfast.

Arriving in London in 1967 with £50 in his pocket, he joined a newly formed research team at the Prudential, whose formidable investment chief Ronald Artus would become a role model. Prone throughout his career to frequent changes of employer, often driven by principled disagreements, Watson did stints with two other firms before moving in 1971 to Slater Walker, domain of the controversial financier Jim Slater, as an analyst seeking out undervalued companies with attractive assets.

When Slater Walker hit the rocks in late 1973, Watson moved again to become head of research for Touche Remnant, an investment trust group. Thereafter he was chief investment officer for the non-US holdings of Citibank and managing director in London of an Australian institution, AMP, before arriving at Hermes.

Among many non-executive roles, Watson was senior independent director of the property group Hammerson, a director of Vodafone and Virgin Direct, and chairman of Marks & Spencer Pension Trust.

He was a member of the Financial Reporting Council, an adviser to Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and – a source of special pride, for which he was appointed CBE in 2009 – chairman of the Strategic Investment Board of Northern Ireland.

In the 1970s Watson read for the Bar as a sideline, becoming a bencher of Lincoln’s Inn. He was a past master of the Leathersellers’ Company and as well as a passion for sport he enjoyed ballet, opera, word games and the study of history, taking part in a monthly dining club at which papers were presented: one of his was on Germany’s First World War Schlieffen Plan.

Tony Watson married Janie Dye in 1972; she survives him with their two sons and a daughter.

Tony Watson, born April 2 1945, died March 6 2023