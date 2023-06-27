Tony Williams jailed on gambling, attempted murder counts after Topeka triple shooting

A Topeka man was arrested Monday in connection with three counts of attempted intentional and premeditated first-degree murder and one count of gambling linked to a triple shooting committed Friday, police said.

Tony Williams, 53, was booked at 4:05 p.m. Monday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held without bond Tuesday, jail records said.

Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Topeka police had yellow crime scene tape up Friday morning in front of these houses at 1815 S.W. Gage Blvd. and 1819 S.W. Gage Blvd.

Police on Tuesday weren't making public the names, ages and genders of the victims, two of whom Lt. Ed Stanley said were found shot after officers were called about 5:17 a.m. Friday to the 1800 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard.

The other was found after police were called about 5:44 a.m. Friday to the 1000 block of S.W. Plass Avenue. All three survived.

Police think all people involved have been identified, Stanley said.

Police announced Friday that they had a suspect in custody at a Topeka hospital and planned to have him booked into the Shawnee County Jail once they were medically cleared to do so.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Tony Williams jailed after triple shooting committed Friday in Topeka