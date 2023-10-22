I, too, am human, says Meloni as she takes ‘personal day’ over relationship break-up

The Italian prime minister made an appeal for sympathy yesterday following her shock break-up as she released a message saying “I, too, am human.”

Giorgia Meloni took a “personal day”, staying away from a major political conference, after announcing she would separate from her partner of 10 years who was caught sexually harassing a female colleague.

“I’m sorry to not be with you in person, but I too, am human,” said Ms Meloni, 46, speaking via video link to a conference held by her party Brothers in Italy celebrating a year in power.

“And if there is anyone I can ask for comprehension, then it is the sympathisers, representatives, militants and managers of Brothers of Italy.”

On Friday, Ms Meloni, announced she was ending her relationship with Andrea Giambruno, a television presenter, with whom she has a seven-year-old daughter.

He was caught in an off-air recording from his TV show later shown on a satirical current affairs programme using foul language, touching his groin and appearing to make advances to a female colleague.

He was also heard in audio recordings propositioning a colleague for a threesome and suggesting she can work with him if they have sex.

Ms Meloni had faced repeated questioning from the press over the scandal during diplomatic visits to Cairo and Israel this week.

“I am fine. I am getting on with my work,” she told one reporter. But at a second follow-up question, she impatiently replied “I don’t want to talk about this anymore,” and walked away.

In pre-recorded remarks to the conference attendees yesterday she pledged to govern for her full five-year mandate and accused her enemies of reaching “new heights” of malice.

Galloping inflation

Opposition leaders said Italy is worse off after a year of the Right-wing coalition’s governance, pointing to galloping inflation and new federal statistics showing two-thirds of Italians are having trouble paying bills and making ends meet each month.

“We have worked tirelessly to repay the trust and to demonstrate with facts that it was possible to build a different Italy,” she said in a video message this week.

