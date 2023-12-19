Too late to ask Santa for an umbrella? Springfield to see rainy Christmas this year

Swap out the stocking cap and winter coat for an umbrella and rain boots, because Christmas in the Ozarks is going to be rainy this year.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Angelica Soria said rain is expected to start Thursday afternoon, carrying through the remainder of the holiday weekend. Though it may be damp, the weekend will be warm, with highs in 50s and 60s.

Up until the rain starts, breezy temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s, with highs reaching the mid-50s on Wednesday. Wind speeds are expected to be between 10-15 miles per hour through Wednesday, Soria said.

Once the rain starts Thursday, there's a 50-70% chance Springfield may see a break on Friday night, but the rain will pick back up again on Saturday. Soria said Sunday (Christmas Eve) starts out with a 40-50% chance of rain and increases to a 60% chance later in the day. By Monday, the skies may clear, with the chance of rain tapering to 20-40%. Thunderstorms are not expected, just consistent rainfall.

Rain is expected throughout all of Missouri for the holiday weekend, Soria said, because of a low pressure system over the central United States. Lower pressure systems tend to result in inclement weather.

If you're wondering how the Christmas forecast stands up to last year's, you may want to be grateful for the rain. The News-Leader reported that wind chills were predicted to reach 35 degrees below zero last Christmas; wind chills hadn't been that low since 1948. Wind gusts were expected to reach 45 miles per hour.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield forecast to see rainy, warmer holiday weekend