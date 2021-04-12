Is It Too Late to Buy Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Stock?
Palm Valley Capital recently released its Q1 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 3.60% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P Small Cap 600 Index which returned 18.23% in the same quarter. You should check out Palm Valley Capital's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.
In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Crawford & Co (NYSE:CRD.B) is one of them. Crawford & Co (NYSE:CRD.B) is the world's largest independent claims management company. In the last three months, Crawford & Co (NYSE:CRD.B) stock gained 35% and on April 9th it had a closing price of $10.70. Here is what the fund said:
"Crawford & Company finished 2020 with robust results in its claims businesses and improving trends for third-party administration, which is tied to employment levels. Revenue from weather surge events increased 58% over 2019, lifting Crawford’s overall sales by 5% for the year and helping to offset the adverse impact of the pandemic. Management expects to benefit in the first quarter from claims tied to the Texas winter storms. Due to paying down debt and reducing pension obligations, Crawford’s financial position is the strongest it has been in years. Crawford’s stock had not kept pace with the small cap market’s 2020 rally but perked up in January. The shares are currently trading for about 7x normalized EBIT and 12x free cash flow."
Pixabay/Public Domain
Our calculations showed that Crawford & Co (NYSE:CRD.B) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.