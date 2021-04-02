Is It Too Late to Buy DuPont de Nemours (DD) Stock?

Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 22.75% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 12.15% in the same quarter. You should check out Longleaf Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Dupont De Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is one of them. Dupont De Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is a chemicals company. In the last three months, Dupont De Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) stock gained 9.9% and on April 1st it had a closing price of $78.13. Here is what the fund said:

"DuPont de Nemours (58%, 2.72%; 29%, 1.14%), the industrial conglomerate, was another top contributor after we initiated a position in the company for the third time in our history in February. The share price rebounded quickly, and it was a top contributor in 2Q. The company will soon close a value accretive merger between its Nutrition business and International Flavors & Fragrances that will then lead to an intelligently-structured split-off. The Safety & Construction and Transportation & Industrial segments partially rebounded due to their strength in personal protective equipment (PPE) and global auto builds, respectively. Electronics & Imaging grew revenues 8% during the last quarter due to its exposure to semiconductors and 5G chips. Despite the industrial recession, CEO Ed Breen made excellent decisions to grow the value this year and improved both capital allocation and operations. Through its TyvekTogether program, DuPont partnered with multiple companies to produce and donate protective gowns for healthcare workers in the fight against COVID."

Pixabay/Public Domain

Last month, we published an article revealing that Dupont De Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) was one of the top 10 stock picks of Ricky Sandler.

In Q4 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Dupont De Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) stock decreased by about 2% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in DD's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Dupont De Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.