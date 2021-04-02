Is It Too Late to Buy DuPont de Nemours (DD) Stock?

Alex Smith
·3 min read

Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 22.75% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 12.15% in the same quarter. You should check out Longleaf Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Dupont De Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is one of them. Dupont De Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is a chemicals company. In the last three months, Dupont De Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) stock gained 9.9% and on April 1st it had a closing price of $78.13. Here is what the fund said:

"DuPont de Nemours (58%, 2.72%; 29%, 1.14%), the industrial conglomerate, was another top contributor after we initiated a position in the company for the third time in our history in February. The share price rebounded quickly, and it was a top contributor in 2Q. The company will soon close a value accretive merger between its Nutrition business and International Flavors & Fragrances that will then lead to an intelligently-structured split-off. The Safety & Construction and Transportation & Industrial segments partially rebounded due to their strength in personal protective equipment (PPE) and global auto builds, respectively. Electronics & Imaging grew revenues 8% during the last quarter due to its exposure to semiconductors and 5G chips. Despite the industrial recession, CEO Ed Breen made excellent decisions to grow the value this year and improved both capital allocation and operations. Through its TyvekTogether program, DuPont partnered with multiple companies to produce and donate protective gowns for healthcare workers in the fight against COVID."

Pixabay/Public Domain

Last month, we published an article revealing that Dupont De Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) was one of the top 10 stock picks of Ricky Sandler.

In Q4 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Dupont De Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) stock decreased by about 2% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in DD's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Dupont De Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

