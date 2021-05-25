Is It Too Late to Buy Farfetch (FTCH) Stock?

Miller Value Partners recently released its Q1 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust posted solid gains, with Class I up 16.67%, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 6.17% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q1 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is one of them. Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is a online luxury fashion retail platform that sells products from over 700 boutiques and brands from around the world. In the last three months, Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) stock lost 39%. Here is what the fund said:

"Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) declined 15% during the period following a strong performance in 4Q20. The company reported 4Q results that showed strong platform gross market value (GMV) growth of 49% Year-over-Year (YoY) while also hitting EBITDA profitability for the first time. Management guided for 1Q21 GMV growth of 50-55% versus 49% expected with adjusted EBITDA of -$20M at the midpoint versus consensus of -$5M. For the full year, the company expects GMV growth of 30-35% slightly below consensus of 38% with EBITDA margin coming in at 1-2%. The company does not expect any meaningful contribution from their Tmall launch in 2021 and announced plans to launch beauty in Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22). The big announcement was the official launch of E-concessions as a Service, which has been a long-term goal of the company. While the stock saw some declines earlier in the quarter, it was further pressured by block trades that were associated with the liquidation of Archegos Capital Management."

Miller Value Partners has been a long time Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) bull. In February 2021, we shared Miller Value Partners FTCH’s thesis in this article.

In Q4 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) stock increased by about 18% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in FTCH's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

