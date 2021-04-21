Is It Too Late to Buy General Electric (GE) Stock?

Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, recently released its Q1 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 18.22% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 6.18% in the same quarter. You should check out Longleaf Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) is one of them. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) is a multinational conglomerate incorporated company. In the last three months, General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stock gained 16.4% and on April 20th it had a closing price of $13.06. Here is what the fund said:

"General Electric (GE) (22%, 1.50%), the revitalized Aviation, Healthcare and Power conglomerate, was a top contributor following on its strong 4Q 2020 performance. Fourth-quarter Healthcare results were excellent, with revenues up 6% year-over-year (YoY), operating margins up 3% to 20% and strong FCF conversion. The Power and Renewables segment improved margins due to strength from gas plant services. With flight traffic increasing, Aviation appears likely to begin a multi-year recovery in the second half of this year. GE also swapped its aircraft leasing operations to AerCap for a 46% stake in the combined company, intelligently wrapping up its previously troubled GE Capital financing operations and further decreasing overall leverage. We continue to be impressed by the turnaround work of CEO Larry Culp, and the stock remains discounted against the quality of the three core business segments."

Longleaf Partners has been a long time General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) bull. In December 2020, we shared Longleaf Partners' bullish GE’s thesis in this article.

Our calculations showed that General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

