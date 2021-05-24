Is It Too Late to Buy The GEO Group (GEO) Stock?

Miller Value Partners recently released its Q1 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. In the first quarter, the Miller Income Fund’s I-shares returned 17.36% versus 0.90% for the ICE BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Index. You should check out Miller Value Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q1 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) is one of them. Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) is a real estate investment trust company. In the last three months, Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) stock lost 25%. Here is what the fund said:

"GEO Group (GEO) declined 9.8% during the period as President Biden’s Executive Order directing the Department of Justice not to renew contracts with private prisons at the Federal level offset solid Q4 results. GEO reported Q4 revenue of $578.1M, in-line with consensus while EBITDA of $107.9M topped estimates of $87.7M by 23%. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) of $0.62/share fell 6% Y/Y and provided coverage of 2.5x on the quarterly dividend of $0.25/share (13.5% annualized yield). The company exited the quarter with ample liquidity of $420M and remains committed to paying down $75M-$100M of debt annually. Management introduced 2021 guidance with revenue of $2.24Bn-$2.27Bn, EBITDA of $386M-$400M, and AFFO of $1.98-$2.08, all of which assumes Bureau of Prison contracts with optional expiration periods in 2021 will not be renewed. Additionally, GEO announced a $200M convertible notes offering due 2026 with net proceeds funding the redemption of the 5.875% unsecured notes due 2022."

Miller Value Partners has been a long time Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) bull. In February 2021, we shared Miller Value Partners GEO’s thesis in this article.

Our calculations showed that Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

