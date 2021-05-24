Is It Too Late to Buy The GEO Group (GEO) Stock?

Alex Smith
·3 min read

Miller Value Partners recently released its Q1 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. In the first quarter, the Miller Income Fund’s I-shares returned 17.36% versus 0.90% for the ICE BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Index. You should check out Miller Value Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q1 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) is one of them. Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) is a real estate investment trust company. In the last three months, Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) stock lost 25%. Here is what the fund said:

"GEO Group (GEO) declined 9.8% during the period as President Biden’s Executive Order directing the Department of Justice not to renew contracts with private prisons at the Federal level offset solid Q4 results. GEO reported Q4 revenue of $578.1M, in-line with consensus while EBITDA of $107.9M topped estimates of $87.7M by 23%. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) of $0.62/share fell 6% Y/Y and provided coverage of 2.5x on the quarterly dividend of $0.25/share (13.5% annualized yield). The company exited the quarter with ample liquidity of $420M and remains committed to paying down $75M-$100M of debt annually. Management introduced 2021 guidance with revenue of $2.24Bn-$2.27Bn, EBITDA of $386M-$400M, and AFFO of $1.98-$2.08, all of which assumes Bureau of Prison contracts with optional expiration periods in 2021 will not be renewed. Additionally, GEO announced a $200M convertible notes offering due 2026 with net proceeds funding the redemption of the 5.875% unsecured notes due 2022."

Pixabay/ Public Domain

Miller Value Partners has been a long time Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) bull. In February 2021, we shared Miller Value Partners GEO’s thesis in this article.

Our calculations showed that Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • First Conservative Leader in Two Decades Takes Office in Ecuador

    (Bloomberg) -- Guillermo Lasso takes office as Ecuador’s president Monday promising to dig the nation out of its deepest economic slump in decades through mass vaccination and by making the country more investor-friendly.The former banker says he can boost the sluggish recovery by inoculating half the population of 18 million against Covid-19 within 100 days of taking office. To do this, he has reached out to Russia and China to buy shots, and put a pharmaceutical entrepreneur, Carlos Cueva, in charge of the vaccination program.Lasso, a 65-year-old self-made multimillionaire and father of five, is the first conservative elected to govern Ecuador in nearly two decades. He takes over an economy that crashed 7.8% last year, and which won’t recover to its pre-pandemic level until 2024 according to an IMF forecast.With no majority in congress, Lasso faces tough negotiations with opposition lawmakers to pass tax and social security reform to comply with the country’s $6.5 billion credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund. He’s tapped a former IMF official, Simon Cueva, as his finance minister, who will seek softer terms from the Fund.Read More: Ex-IMF Official to Become Ecuador’s Next Finance MinisterThe ceremony at which Lasso will be sworn in starts at 10 a.m. local time.As well as upholding the IMF deal, Lasso has pledged to stay current on the country’s recently restructured overseas bonds, which rallied after his election win. The Andean nation has a reputation among bond investors as a serial defaulter.The nation’s bonds due 2030 have rallied to 87.9 cents from 59.8 cents on the dollar since the April 11 election in which Lasso defeated a socialist candidate feared by investors.Read More: Ecuador Bonds Rally as Millionaire Banker Wins PresidencyTo boost growth, he wants to phase out a tax on sending money out of the country, which he says deters foreign direct investment, and also proposed a cut in VAT during four annual holidays to stimulate retail and tourism.He also aims to privatize state-owned assets Seguros Sucre, an insurer, and commercial bank Banco del Pacifico, the latter in a sale open to foreign companies only. He’s also promised to crack down on graft.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singular Genomics sets IPO terms, to raise up to $187 million and be valued at up to $1.5 billion

    Singular Genomics Systems Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the California-based biotech that leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) to build products that empower researchers could be valued at up to $1.5 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $187 million, as it is offering 8.5 million shares at an IPO price of between $20 and $22 a share. The stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "OMIC." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Cowen and UBS are the underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $27.9 million on no revenue in 2020, after a loss of $12.3 million on no revenue in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has dropped 15.6% over the past three months and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has slipped 6.2%, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.9%.

  • Green Brick Partners (GRBK), A Bottom Contributor for Diamond Hill Capital

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio outpaced the Russell 2000® Index in the quarter with positive absolute results across all sectors. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have […]

  • Is Red Rock Resorts (RRR) A Great Investment Choice?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio outpaced the Russell 2000® Index in the quarter with positive absolute results across all sectors. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have […]

  • Best ETFs For June 2021

    I spend all my time trying to find the outlier stocks of tomorrow. Outliers are the 4% of stocks that account for 100% of the gains of the stock market above treasuries for nearly 100 years.

  • Here’s Why Weitz Investment Disposed its Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Position

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Partners Value Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +8.37% was recorded by the fund for the first quarter of 2021, outperforming its S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a +6.17% return, and the Russell 3000 […]

  • Here's Where Millennials Are Buying Homes

    If you want to know who to thank for the red-hot housing market, look no further than your nearest millennial. Here, we take a look at the top five cities where millennials are taking up residence, according to data from ICE Mortgage Technology. Despite this, millennials have been flocking to this city near Montana and the Canadian border for several years.

  • California's highest-in-the-nation gas taxes are rising. But promised repairs are lagging

    With the gas tax set to increase again July 1, the campaign to fix roads and bridges is again stirring contention.

  • NIO Announces Deal to Double Its Production

    The Chinese electric-vehicle company's manufacturing partner agreed to boost output to 20,000 per month.

  • Phil Mickelson made $2.16 million for winning the PGA Championship - here's what the rest of the players made

    Phil Mickelson took home $2.16 million for his winning performance at the PGA Championship, but he wasn't the only player to leave with a big payday.

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • Shoplifting in San Francisco is so out of control that retailers are closing stores

    Walgreens has closed 17 of its stores due to rampant stealing, and CVS has called the city ‘one of the epicenters of organized retail crime’

  • Lefty is coming: PGA Champ Phil Mickelson reaffirms plans to play Colonial this week

    Mickelson, who won Colonial in 2000 and 2008, should be a crowd magnet for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Heatwave may see temperature records broken across southeast US in coming days

    First heatwave of 2021 is hitting the East Coast this week

  • Singaporean scientists have developed a new 'breathalyzer' test for COVID that can detect the virus within one minute

    The test involves a person blowing into a disposable mouthpiece linked to a breath sampler. It can accurately detect COVID-19 within one minute.

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • 75% of Americans say the country is racist on anniversary of George Floyd murder

    Only 19 per cent of Republican voters believe that America needs to continue to change to give Black Americans equal rights

  • Bitcoin Island: How a Caribbean paradise is creating the world’s first crypto community

    Residents will be able to buy homes and pay for services in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Dogecoin, Graeme Massie writes