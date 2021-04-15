Is It Too Late to Buy KAR Auction Services (KAR) Stock?
In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) is one of them. KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) is a provider of whole car auction services. In the last three months, KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) stock lost 21.1% and on April 14th it had a closing price of $15.18. Here is what the fund said:
"KAR’s primary business is engaged in the auction process between dealers and owners of used vehicles (corporate fleets, auto rental companies, dealers’ trade-in vehicles, etc.). Its other business acts as a floorplan lender (they finance the cars on dealer lots until they are sold) to independent dealers, many of whom are purchasing vehicles from KAR’s auction business. I have owned a small position at around $22 per share since January 2020, right before the pandemic started.
I purchased more after the stock price recently fell into the mid-$14 range. KAR reported disappointing earnings and guidance, but I ultimately believe the company’s strong cash flows make it very cheap. I expect this company to generate about $1.40 per share in free cash flow, and that represents a 10% yield on my recent purchase price for a company that earns returns on capital approaching 20%.
There are headwinds to both businesses, mainly due to exposure to the same phenomenon. People are increasingly purchasing cars online via companies like Carvana or through sophisticated dealers such as CarMax which have their own wholesale auction functions. These companies are increasingly placing pressure on mom-and-pop dealers who cannot keep up with the pace of technological innovation occurring in the industry. While I acknowledge this risk, I do not believe this dynamic will prevent KAR from generating lots of cash flow for investors. This is more squarely in the camp of a value investment, and the “hair” on an investment like this does not prevent it from being a successful investment, though I am less likely to hold onto an investment like this for a lengthy period of time."
In Q3 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) stock increased by about 37% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in KAR's growth potential. Our calculations showed that KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.
