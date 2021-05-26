Is It Too Late to Buy Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Stock?

Miller Value Partners recently released its Q1 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust posted solid gains, with Class I up 16.67%, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 6.17% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q1 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) is one of them. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) is a biotechnology company. In the last three months, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) stock lost 14%. Here is what the fund said:

"Karuna Therapeutics is a biotech company we got to know through our holding in PureTech Health, which founded Karuna. Karuna is unique in that the main asset it has developed is largely de-risked since it’s a reformulated drug where there’s ample historical data. The company has a Phase 3 trial in schizophrenia psychosis. This indication has a large unmet need, with about two-thirds of patients either inadequately treated. We think the company has the potential to be worth about double where the stock is trading ($117)."

In Q3 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) stock decreased by about 6% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in KRTX's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

