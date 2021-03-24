Is It Too Late to Buy Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock?

Alex Smith
·3 min read

RiverPark Advisors, LLC recently published its Q4 2020 RiverPark Large Growth Fund commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the RiverPark Large Growth Fund returned 18.66% (institutional shares), compared to the total return of 12.15% by the S&P 500 Index. You should check out RiverPark’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) is one of them. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) is an aerospace, arms, defense, security, and advanced technologies company. In the last three months, Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stock gained 2.4% and on March 23rd it had a closing price of $353.61. Here is what the fund said:

"Despite better-than-expected third quarter results, LMT shares were weak for the quarter as defense spending is expected to be flat for the coming year. With a record $150 billion backlog and almost 30% of its revenue coming from building F-35 aircraft with deliveries forecast to reach 180 per year in 4-5 years (3Q’s revenue upside was from the F-35), we believe LMT should grow at a higher rate than overall defense budget growth and Street expectations over the next several years. Further, strategic acquisitions (LMT acquired AJRD for $4 billion in late December), debt pay down, a 3% dividend yield, and continued share buybacks from $6 billion per year of free cash flow should lead to even greater shareholder returns."

15 Countries with the Strictest Customs, Border Control and Airport Security in the World
15 Countries with the Strictest Customs, Border Control and Airport Security in the World

g-stockstudio/Shutterstock.com

Earlier this month, we published an article revealing that Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was one of the top 10 best industrial dividend stocks for 2021.

In Q4 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stock increased by about 13% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in LMT's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • What Does Lockheed Martin's Debt Look Like?

    Over the past three months, shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) rose by 0.93%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Lockheed Martin has. Lockheed Martin's Debt Based on Lockheed Martin's balance sheet as of January 28, 2021, long-term debt is at $11.67 billion and current debt is at $500.00 million, amounting to $12.17 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $3.16 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $9.01 billion. Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents. Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Lockheed Martin has $50.71 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.24. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and average for another. Why Debt Is Important Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital. Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations. Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. Stocks Climb, Led by Cyclicals; Oil Rallies: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose as steady bond yields and a well received Treasury auction helped boost confidence. Oil jumped after the Suez Canal was blocked by a giant container ship.Energy producers, banks and transportation companies were among the best performers as traders bought up cyclical stocks with an eye toward the end of pandemic lockdowns. Tech shares underperformed. The dollar edged higher along with 10-year Treasury yields.Demand increased at an auction of five-year Treasury notes, boosting the bid-to-cover ratio from the previous sale, a relief after last month’s disastrous seven-year auction sparked a global selloff in bonds. Investors are also wagering on which sectors of the stock market are poised for the best gains as growth picks up, rotating away from pandemic winners into companies that had been left behind.“As long as we continue to exceed expectations on the economic front, which I think we will, the cyclical trade is still going to have legs,” Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, told Bloomberg Television.European stocks eked out a gain. A gauge of Asia-Pacific shares fell the most in almost three weeks. Hong Kong equities dropped to a 10% correction amid the city’s decision to temporarily suspend BioNTech SE vaccines.West Texas Intermediate crude added more than 5% after a container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal and blocked traffic in both directions on one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes. Some traffic should resume tomorrow after efforts to move the giant vessel.Bitcoin rose after Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the firm’s cars can be purchased with the cryptocurrency.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury auctions seven-year debt.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index increased 0.3% as of 1:05 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose less than 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 1.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 1.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1834.The British pound sank 0.2% to $1.3729.The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 108.77 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.64%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.36%.Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 5.6% to $61 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.5% to $1,736.42 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is ING Groep (ING) a Good Stock Pick for Value Investors Now?

    Is ING Groep (ING) a great pick from the value investor's perspective right now? Read on to know more.

  • U.S. Firms Pay Penalties to Refinance as Inflation Fears Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. companies including hotel chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. are so anxious to lock in low borrowing costs now, before inflation fears push yields even higher or close the market altogether, that they’re paying millions of dollars in penalties to refinance debt early.The corporations, which also include car renter Avis Budget Group Inc. and financial index company MSCI Inc., are selling new bonds and using the money they raise to buy back existing notes. But those repurchases come at a cost: high fees they have to pony up to buy back securities early. Usually those fees, known as call premiums, would be lower or even zero if the company waited anywhere from a few months to a year.More of these deals may be coming. There’s at least another $70 billion of outstanding bonds that would make sense to refinance now instead of waiting for the next date at which buybacks become cheaper, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis. Many companies are betting they’ll come out ahead if they just pay the fees now, because if they wait too long, they’ll end up having to pay much higher interest costs, or may find they can’t even sell notes.Take Avis, for example. In February it sold $600 million of bonds to pay off notes it sold around the nadir of the pandemic in May 2020. The securities it refinanced would have matured in 2025, and buying them back now cost about $60 million more than the car renter would pay to call them next year. But it’s also cutting $20 million of interest expense a year with the new debt compared with its existing notes, a savings that could decline if it waited until 2022.“If you had confidence the market would stay open and yields would stay low, it would be better to wait,” said Noel Hebert, director of credit research at Bloomberg Intelligence.Surging YieldsBond yields have jumped this year as investors have grown more concerned about inflation after the U.S. government injects $1.9 trillion of stimulus into the economy. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield had surged more than 0.8 percentage point in 2021 through Friday to around 1.72%.Average junk bond yields had risen 0.37 percentage point through Friday, but the notes could get hit harder if markets become more panicky, in part because prices on the securities are relatively sensitive to changes in yields now. If a selloff is extreme enough, the market for new issuance could effectively close, as it did in 2013 when yields jumped after the Federal Reserve talked about cutting back on quantitative easing, a period known as the taper tantrum.Fear that higher borrowing costs are coming has helped boost high-yield note issuance, which through Friday was up more than 80% from this time last year. The first quarter is already the second-highest for junk-bond sales on record, and this is set to be the busiest March in history.Rising yields are forcing companies to make complicated calculations. They can reduce their interest expense by refinancing debt that is close to maturing, because yields are close to all-time lows. That savings alone may not be enough to cover the penalties associated with calling debt early. But waiting longer could reduce the savings significantly, or force the corporation to refinance when markets are closed, leaving a borrower worse off than if it had just refinanced now.“A lot of companies are saying, ‘I’m better off issuing now since I’m going to pay that rate for the next eight or 10 years, even if it means paying penalties for calling bonds early,’” said Alexandra Barth, who co-heads the group that sells high-yield bonds and leveraged loans at Deutsche Bank AG in New York.More ComingThe market seems to be bracing for more companies to buy back their debt through calls. About 60% of the bonds in the high-yield market are trading above their call price, while the typical number is 40%. Bonds trading above their call price are usually a sign that money managers expect more refinancing, said Robert Spano, portfolio manager at PGIM Fixed Income.“More investors are seeing that companies are going to refinance before their call date,” Spano said.And corporations are definitely refinancing. Take MSCI, a provider of financial market indexes and data. It sold $500 million of notes earlier this month to refinance bonds due in 2026. Those securities aren’t callable until August, when they can be bought back at 102.375 cents on the dollar, and aren’t callable at face value until 2024.Or Hilton Worldwide, which sold $1.5 billion of bonds in January, and used the proceeds to buy back notes due 2026. The early redemption resulted in somewhere around $55 million of call premiums and other fees.If the hotel owner had waited until May, it could have cut its penalties to closer to $40 million. But with the lower interest it’s paying on its new securities, the company is saving about $22.5 million a year. A spokesperson for Hilton said since the start of 2020 the company has lowered its weighted average interest rate to 3.5% from 4.36% and raised $4.4 billion of debt, of which $3.4 billion was used for refinancing.The MathIf companies can sell a bond at a yield about 10% less than the current average funding cost for that credit rating, there could be even more than $70 billion of refinanceable debt-- the figure might be closer to $105 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The BI analysis looks at the net present value of funding costs at the average index coupon, the remaining life of the refinanced obligation and the payment of the make-whole premium to call.For most of the last six months, as Treasury yields have risen, risk premiums on junk bonds narrowed as well. That helped keep yields relatively low on speculative-grade notes, which meant that for many companies, refinancing still made sense.But junk bond prices have become more sensitive to inflation fears than in the past, in part because coupons on bonds are so low. If yields were to rise by another 0.5 to 1 percentage point, the calculation could change for companies and refinancings would not be as attractive, said Jonathan Sharkey, portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer.“This time is going to be a little different. That’s just the way the math works,” Sharkey said.pgim(Updates with junk bond sales set to hit March record in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Might be a Great Pick

    Devon Energy (DVN) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

  • Boeing Shut Out From First Big Defense Deal Under Biden

    Boeing lost a Pentagon contract to develop a new interceptor to protect the U.S. against intercontinental ballistic missiles.

  • Should You Still Consider Buying Inovalon Holdings (INOV)?

    Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 24.41% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2020, below its R2000V and R2500V benchmarks that delivered a 33.36% and 28.51% return respectively in the same […]

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)?

    While Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a...

  • Is WAB Stock A Buy or Sell?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Kamala Harris and Bill Clinton are holding a talk about women’s empowerment — cue the critics

    Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Bill Clinton are scheduled to discuss empowering women and girls in the U.S. on Friday — and many people on Twitter have some thoughts about that, to put it mildly. A Politico reporter tweeted on Tuesday night that the country’s barrier-breaking first female VP will talk about the welfare of women with the former Democratic president, who was impeached by the House in 1998 on grounds of perjury and obstruction of justice over his sexual relationship with a White House intern. Clinton was later acquitted by the Senate.

  • Citigroup CEO Calls For 'Zoom-Free Fridays,' Better Work-Life Balance

    Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) CEO Jane Fraser is setting new work-life balance guidelines at the financial services giant that include an end to internal video calls on Fridays while encouraging employees to take vacations. She also established a new holiday unique to the company for workers to have an extra day off. What Happened: Fraser sent an internal memo that announced a new “Zoom-Free Fridays” policy that will prohibit videoconferences within the company’s workforce, with audio calls being the only telephonic communications allowed, according to a Financial News report. External videoconferences scheduled for Fridays with clients and regulators will still be allowed to proceed. Fraser also designated May 28 as “Citi Reset Day,” which grants all employees a day off, and she encouraged employees to limit making calls outside of their typical working day hours and to use their allotted vacation time. "We are of course a global company that operates across time zones,'' Fraser wrote, "but when our work regularly spills over into nights, very early mornings and weekends, it can prevent us from recharging fully, and that isn’t good for you nor, ultimately, for Citi.'' Related Link: BofA Raises Bank Stock Price Targets, Sees Potential For 'Significant EPS Upside' Why It Happened: Fraser, who took over Citigroup’s helm from Michael Corbat earlier this month, told the 210,000-person workforce that these new policies were in response from the level of fatigue that many companies have experienced during the past 12 months of the pandemic. “I know, from your feedback and my own experience, the blurring of lines between home and work and the relentlessness of the pandemic workday have taken a toll on our well-being,” she wrote. “It’s simply not sustainable.” Related Links: Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Space Race Picks, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Splunk And More Photo of Jane Fraser courtesy Fortune Conferences/Flickr Creative Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAirbnb Called Upon By Human Rights Groups To Drop Sponsorship Of 2022 Winter Olympics in ChinaShrimp Tails In Cinnamon Toast Crunch? What You Need To Know (Or Don't Want To Know)© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Up Over 2,000% in a Year, Digital Turbine Stock Might Just Be Getting Started

    Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) has been one of the best-performing stocks in the last year. Since the pandemic-fueled stock market meltdown last spring, shares are up over 2,000%. The company's media discovery platform was a big winner last year, but this small company could be just getting started in its growth story -- perhaps hastened by Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) Google deciding to eliminate on-device activity tracking.

  • Zuckerberg, Dorsey to argue their platforms mirror a fractured society in House hearing Thursday

    Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey will argue their massive social-media platforms merely reflect the views of a badly fractured society when they and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai are scheduled to testify before a House subcommittee on misinformation on Thursday.

  • Secretary of State Blinken warns Europe against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the Biden administration’s hostility to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline currently being built between Russia and Germany.

  • Dow trades higher after worst day in 3 weeks as oil prices recover

    U.S. stocks are mostly higher Wednesday afternoon as investor cheered a sharp rebound in oil prices, slightly lower Treasury yields and a brighter outlook for the economy.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Mitch McConnell calls voting rights bill a ‘solution in search of a problem’ as GOP mounts ‘despicable’ effort to restrict ballot access

    Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has criticised a sweeping voting rights proposal as a “solution in search of a problem” despite more than 250 proposals in statehouses across the US to restrict ballot access. More follows...

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • US sinks below Mongolia and Argentina in global ranking for freedom

    Racial inequality, money in politics, and rise in polarisation reasons for 11-point drop for US in global freedom rankings

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices