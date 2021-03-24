Is It Too Late to Buy Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock?
RiverPark Advisors, LLC recently published its Q4 2020 RiverPark Large Growth Fund commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the RiverPark Large Growth Fund returned 18.66% (institutional shares), compared to the total return of 12.15% by the S&P 500 Index. You should check out RiverPark’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.
In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) is one of them. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) is an aerospace, arms, defense, security, and advanced technologies company. In the last three months, Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stock gained 2.4% and on March 23rd it had a closing price of $353.61. Here is what the fund said:
"Despite better-than-expected third quarter results, LMT shares were weak for the quarter as defense spending is expected to be flat for the coming year. With a record $150 billion backlog and almost 30% of its revenue coming from building F-35 aircraft with deliveries forecast to reach 180 per year in 4-5 years (3Q’s revenue upside was from the F-35), we believe LMT should grow at a higher rate than overall defense budget growth and Street expectations over the next several years. Further, strategic acquisitions (LMT acquired AJRD for $4 billion in late December), debt pay down, a 3% dividend yield, and continued share buybacks from $6 billion per year of free cash flow should lead to even greater shareholder returns."
g-stockstudio/Shutterstock.com
Earlier this month, we published an article revealing that Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was one of the top 10 best industrial dividend stocks for 2021.
In Q4 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stock increased by about 13% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in LMT's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.
The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.
At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.