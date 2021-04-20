Is It Too Late to Buy Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Stock?

Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, recently released its Q1 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 18.22% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 6.18% in the same quarter. You should check out Longleaf Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is one of them. Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is a telecommunications company. In the last three months, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) stock gained 14.5% and on April 19th it had a closing price of $12.64. Here is what the fund said:

"Lumen (40%, 3.33%), the global fiber company, was the top contributor. While COVID fallout still weighed on fourth quarter results, the company benefitted from positive business mix improvements. Early in the quarter, Lumen appreciated 38% in a few short days amidst the “Game Stop / Reddit” short cover phenomenon. After this shortterm bounce, Lumen’s stock price appreciated more steadily over the last six weeks of the quarter with improved results. Many of last year’s worst-case fears have not materialized and the outlook is improving for the core business. We continue to believe that the company has multiple ways within its control to both grow and realize value per share, and we have a 13D filed to allow us to discuss these options with the company. Lumen’s board, which includes Southeastern-nominated Chairman Mike Glenn from FedEx and Director Hal Jones from Graham Holdings, is doing good work to realize Lumen’s hidden value and return the business to FCF/share growth. Despite its appreciation, the stock trades at less than half of our appraisal."

Earlier this month, we published an article revealing that Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) was one of the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mason Hawkins.

In Q4 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) stock decreased by about 6% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in LUMN's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

