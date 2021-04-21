Is It Too Late to Buy MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock?

Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, recently released its Q1 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 18.22% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 6.18% in the same quarter. You should check out Longleaf Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is one of them. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is a global hospitality and entertainment company operating destination resorts. In the last three months, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stock gained 31.2% and on April 20th it had a closing price of $39.55. Here is what the fund said:

"MGM (21%, 1.44%), the casino and online gaming company, also contributed to the Fund’s strong returns. MGM’s Las Vegas properties performed particularly well during the fourth quarter, with October marking the best month since pre-COVID February, positive quarterly EBITDA and strong 2021 bookings. MGM’s online gaming and sportsbetting app, BetMGM, is one of the leaders in US online gaming, with a better market share in the more profitable iGaming than in the higher profile but lower margin sports gaming. MGM has demonstrated high conversion rates of its hotel guests and we believe that, with Barry Diller’s help, they will build a competitive long-term advantage with lower customer acquisition costs. MGM’s Macau subsidiary, MGM China, also appreciated as the Macau market partially reopened. We believe there is significant additional upside for the Macau business over the medium-to-long term."

best sports betting stocks to buy now

Copyright: sainaniritu / 123RF Stock Photo

Earlier this month, we published an article revealing that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was one of the 10 best stock to buy now according to billionaire Mason Hawkins.

Story continues

In Q4 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stock increased by about 7% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in MGM's growth potential. Our calculations showed that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.