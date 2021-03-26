Is It Too Late to Buy MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock?

Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 22.75% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 12.15% in the same quarter. You should check out Longleaf Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is one of them. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is a hospitality and entertainment company operating destination resorts. In the last three months, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stock gained 21.6% and on March 25th it had a closing price of $37.96. Here is what the fund said:

"MGM Resorts (54%, 2.10%; 46%, 2.32%), the casino and online gaming company, quickly became a top contributor for the year after we initiated the position in the third quarter. 3Q EBITDA came in moderately above breakeven, a strong improvement from the COVID lockdown-impacted second quarter. MGM’s regional casinos performed very well, while flight restrictions caused its Las Vegas properties to lag. More importantly, CEO William Hornbuckle finished implementing $450 million of necessary recurring annual cost savings, which should result in a 15% increase in pretax earnings once post-vaccine leisure travel resumes and MGM revenues normalize. The stock remains cheap against this post-reopening earnings power. BetMGM, the company’s new online gaming and sports-betting app, is on track for over $150 million revenues this year and growing very quickly in a market with enormous potential. Comparable pure-play digital gaming businesses trade for extremely high multiples today, and BetMGM has a sustainably superior economic model due to its lower customer acquisition costs."

In Q4 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stock increased by about 7% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in MGM's growth potential. Our calculations showed that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

