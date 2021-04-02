Is It Too Late to Buy Silk Road Medical (SILK) Stock?

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 29.7% for the quarter, in line with its benchmark, the Russell 2,000 Growth Index which returned 29.6% in the same quarter. You should check out Wasatch's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) is one of them. Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) produces and distributes surgical equipment. In the last three months, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) stock lost 18.9% and on April 1st it had a closing price of $51.10. Here is what the fund said:

"Another detractor was Silk Road Medical, Inc. (SILK), a maker and distributor of surgical equipment. The company provides implantable devices for the treatment of carotid-artery disease in highrisk patients. Although revenues in Silk Road’s most recent quarter came in better than expected, investors reacted negatively after management failed to provide new details about the company’s approval pathway for addressing the standard-risk patient market. A lack of new developments regarding Silk Road’s pipeline product for the treatment of ischemic stroke also appeared to weigh on the stock."

Last month, we published an article revealing that Baron Discovery Fund is betting on Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) stock.

In Q3 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) stock remained unchanged from the previous quarter (see the chart here). Our calculations showed that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

