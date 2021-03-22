Is It Too Late to Buy Snap (SNAP) Stock?

RiverPark Advisors, LLC recently published its Q4 2020 RiverPark Large Growth Fund commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the RiverPark Large Growth Fund returned 18.66% (institutional shares), compared to the total return of 12.15% by the S&P 500 Index. You should check out RiverPark’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is one of them. Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is a social media company. In the last three months, Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) stock gained 9.4% and on March 19th it had a closing price of $58.36. Here is what the fund said:

"Snap shares were our top contributor for the quarter driven by the company’s blow out third quarter earnings. The company grew revenue 52% year over year to $679 million (exceeding Street expectations by $120 million), and management guided to continued strong revenue growth of 47%-50% for the fourth quarter (more than $100 million greater than current estimates). Revenue growth was driven by strong engagement as well as better-than-expected monetization: Daily Active Users grew 18% year over year, they spent more time on the app (total daily time spent by Snapchatters watching Shows increased by over 50%) and created more Snaps (average Snaps created grew 25% year over year), while average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 28%. Additionally, SNAP delivered its most profitable quarter as a public company--adjusted EBITDA turned positive to $56 million for an 8% margin, vastly exceeding expectations of a $45 million loss. Snap, known for its mobile-only picture and messaging application Snapchat, has a large and growing user base (249 million DAU) that is extremely engaged, opening Snapchat over 30 times every day, and creating, on average, more than 4 billion Snaps per day. Additionally, with less than $3 billion in run rate revenue and an ARPU that is about 1/2 that of Twitter and 1/3 that of Facebook, Snap should be able to more fully monetize its audience as it continues to create more services—content, advertising, gaming and developer tools."

