Is It Too Late to Buy Viatris (VTRS) Stock?

Miller Value Partners recently released its Q1 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. In the first quarter, the Miller Income Fund’s I-shares returned 17.36% versus 0.90% for the ICE BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Index. You should check out Miller Value Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q1 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) is one of them. Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) is a pharmaceutical company. In the last three months, Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) stock lost 15%. Here is what the fund said:

"Viatris Inc (VTRS) Viatris Inc (VTRS) was the top detractor over the quarter, falling 17.5% in the company’s first full quarter following the combination of Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn business. Management initiated FY21 guidance that came in below expectations, including revenue of $17.2Bn-$17.8Bn (consensus of $18.5Bn), Earnings Before Income, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $6.0Bn-$6.4Bn (consensus of $7.1Bn), and Free Cash Flow of $2.0Bn-$2.3Bn ($3.5Bn-$3.8Bn excluding cash costs to achieve synergies and other one-time items). That said, the company reiterated that 2021 represents the trough year for the business given a number of one-off headwinds that are expected to decline rapidly over the next two years. Based on a 25% dividend payout ratio of free cash flow (FCF), the Board expects to approve a dividend of $540M, or $0.44/share (3.3% annualized yield) with the expectation to grow the dividend amount thereafter. Additionally, the company expects to repay $6.5Bn in debt by the end of 2023 and is targeting a long-term leverage ratio of 2.5x."

In Q4 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) stock increased by about 40% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in Viatris' growth potential. Our calculations showed that Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

