When is it too late to cancel plans with a friend? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

How late is too late to cancel plans with a friend?

It's a question that has tormented us all, and now, TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are sharing their hottest takes on the social dilemma.

A viewer sent in a question explaining they had made plans with a friend months in advance, but when the week of the event came, the viewer realized they needed a day to be alone and canceled.

"So the question is: When did you cancel? If you canceled hours before — or you cancel the night before," Hoda said.

Jenna referenced a rule the pair previously shared, where if they canceled before 2 p.m. for a plan that night, they wouldn't be rude.

"But if it's been on the books for months, then that means the person was excited," Hoda said. "It wasn't like a 'do you want to have dinner on Thursday?'"

Jenna jumped in to say that she would consider how her mental capacity would impact the plans.

"But here's the thing," Jenna said. "I kind of feel like if you know you need alone time ... and maybe just say that, say, 'I haven't had any space for myself. I'm totally exhausted. I won't be a fun hang.'"

Hoda said that would be the perfect thing to say, and then added she thinks the viewer should also immediately reschedule.

"And then put another day on. Can we do it? Let's find another day," Hoda said.

Jenna cautioned that before picking the new day, think about making sure you wouldn't want to cancel the plan again, to which Hoda agreed.

"If you cancel enough times on your friend, you probably don't want to hang out with her," Hoda said. "That's happened. Have you ever done that? You keep canceling on someone, and you're like, 'Maybe I just don't want to go.' That happens."

Jenna paused to reflect and said: "But I just don't want to go really anywhere."

"Me either," Hoda replied.

Hoda and Jenna haven't always been on the same side of debates that divide the internet, though. They were polar opposites on if they would share utensils with a partner but were similarly aligned on if they wash their feet in the shower. (Spoiler alert: They don't.)

This article was originally published on TODAY.com