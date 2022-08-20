'Too close to home': Neighbors react to rape of 11-year-old girl at Indianapolis park

Neighbors living near an east side Indianapolis park expressed distress Friday after an 11-year-old girl was dragged into a wooded area of the park and raped.

"It's too close to home,” said Jennifer McCommon, who lives a few houses from the park on Forest Manor Avenue. “Kids should be able to be kids. Kids should be able to go outside and play.”

Investigators arrested James Howard Jr., 51, on Wednesday in connection with the rape of the girl that occurred Tuesday evening, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The courage of the survivor cannot be overstated,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a news release. “Her actions and information provided by the community put us in a position to file this case.”

More news:Daughter gives devastating testimony against mom in Carmel oatmeal killing trial

The park is located in the 3300 block of Forest Manor Avenue, across the street from a church in a residential area with single-family homes.

Howard was sitting on a bench at around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday when the child sat down at a different bench and began watching Netflix on her phone, according to a probable cause affidavit for Howard's arrest.

The child told police that Howard approached her from behind and put a black rag in her mouth, then dragged her to a wooded area and raped her, according to the affidavit.

She called police after Howard left, telling investigators Howard's phone was orange and gave a description of his clothing, which included a hat with a distinguishing design.

A neighbor who lives close to the park provided detectives with surveillance camera footage, which showed a man matching that description walking away from the area, police said. The time stamp for the video was about 6 p.m., just before police were called by the child.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department saw a man matching the description of the suspect, later identified as Howard. Howard was wearing a hat matching the description the child gave and had a phone with an orange case. Investigators found a black rag in his back pocket, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

When confronted by investigators, Howard stated there was a misunderstanding, saying many people dress like him and that the person on the surveillance video is not him, according to the affidavit.

On Thursday, detectives presented several photos of possible suspects to the girl, who identified Howard as the person who attacked her in the park, according to the affidavit.

More:Prosecutors will seek death penalty in killing of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz

Howard was charged with child molesting, attempted child molesting, kidnapping and criminal confinement. An attorney listed for Howard, James Jared, did not immediately return a request for comment before publication of this story.

Resident sees children playing at the park 'all the time' without their parents

Jeremy Snider, who lives near the area, said he sees children playing at the park all the time. He said the kids are usually without parent supervision because many of them live on the street and walk to the park. He's been helping the nearby church, Church of Glory, clean up the area so that more children can use it.

"Kids will go over there and play basketball," he said. "It makes me conscious of what's going on over there."

The church planned to fix up the baseball field next. Now, Snider said he feels like he will have to warn people not to let their children be at the park alone.

Pastor Donald Edwards Jr., of the Church of Glory, said members of his and three other churches as well as community members have worked together the past few years to get the park cleaned up. The group received a grant to put in a walking trail and mosaic wall, he said.

"It's sad what happened, especially since we have been working to clean the park up," Edwards said. "Maybe we will look into putting a fence in at the park or security cameras to try and make it safer."

David Snider, who also lives near the park, has seen an increased police presence in the neighborhood since Tuesday. He shook his head and said he hoped that would continue after the attack on the 11-year-old girl.

“Our officers and park rangers continue to patrol parks,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer William Young via email. “We encourage anyone to report any suspicious or criminal activity they may come across. We continue to ask the community to partner with us and report such crimes. Our agency continues to focus on beat policing and allowing our officers to get out of their cars and interact with the community.”

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Neighbors react to rape of 11-year-old at east side Indianapolis park