When is it too cold to walk your dog? What to know as arctic blast continues in NC

Dogs should be able to spend plenty of time outside, but extreme cold can make that difficult.

Temperatures in North Carolina are expected to plummet over the weekend, with lows in the teens on Friday and Saturday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. High temperatures will range from the low 30s to the 40s over the weekend.

Some dog breeds may be more comfortable in freezing temperatures, but others could be at risk of developing serious health issues.

Here’s what to know before taking your dog out in cold weather.

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

According to petMD, a website that provides information on pet care, most dogs should be comfortable in temperatures above 45 degrees.

▪ When the temperature drops below 32 degrees, smaller dogs breeds, dogs with thin coats, or very young or very old dogs could be in danger if they spend an extended amount of time outdoors, petMD says.

▪ When the temperature drops below 20 degrees, dogs could be at risk of developing hypothermia or frostbite when they spend too much time outdoors, according to petMD.

Signs of hypothermia and frostbite in dogs

According to the American Kennel Club, signs of frostbite in dogs include:

Pain/tenderness when touched.

Swelling in the affected area.

Pale, blue, or gray skin or other discoloration in the affected area.

Skin cold to the touch.

Stiffness or clumsiness.

Blisters or skin ulcers.

Areas of blackened or dead skin.

Signs of hypothermia include:

Increased heart rate, followed by a slow heart rate.

Rapid breathing, followed by progressively slower and shallower breath.

Sluggishness and delayed reflexes.

Paleness.

Dilated pupils.

Loss of consciousness.

If you notice any of these symptoms in your dog, you should move them to a warm place and contact your vet immediately, the AKC says.

How to keep your dog warm in the cold

▪ Putting a jacket or sweater on your dog can help them stay warm when temperatures drop, according to petMD.

▪ Dog booties can also protect your dog’s paws from chemicals on the road used to treat snow and ice, petMD says.

“Look for dog booties that are waterproof, provide traction, and are tough enough to last,” petMD says. “Neoprene boots are a comfortable option for milder conditions, but heavier boots are better for pups when winter truly sets in.”